Power over Ethernet 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Power over Ethernet Market Analysis Report 2019

The global Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Market is estimated to be USD 445.3 Million in 2015 and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. The increasing demand for fast and cost effective communication with the growing number of internet users is expected to propel the market. The technology allows the transfer of data along with the electric power over the same Ethernet cable to the PoE enabled devices which include wireless access points and IP cameras.

Factors such as low cost, low maintenance, easy installation and less downtime among others are few technological factors making it more advanced compare to the traditional network power cables. Increasing adoption of VoIP technology and rising demand for network security cameras RFID readers and proximity cameras are projected to drive the PoE industry which are placed at higher place on the walls.

Increasing investments of several players such as SBC and Verizon for rising the penetration of cable to residences owing to increasing adoption of wireless networking and VoIP phones will benefit the industry. Additionally, increasing demand for PoE based products from commercial buildings for security and connectivity & access control applications is considered to be one of the major factors influencing the industry.

Growing acceptance for the PoE technology-based lighting solutions has led to the growth of PoE solutions in the commercial vertical as well. Although, limitation on the amount of power delivered to the end-users may hinder the growth of PoE industry. Moreover, factors such as rising awareness about the energy savings and increasing performance along with reduced costs of LED products have led to the enhanced growth of LED products. The growth of LED products are positively influencing the PoE technology, since the technology is used for connecting, powering and controlling the smart LED hubs.

Based on the products, the market is segmented into power sourcing equipment (PSE) and powered devices (PD).PD segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, application segment is categorized into commercial, residential and industrial. The commercial segment which includes implementation of PoE in healthcare, retail and office buildings is projected to be the key segment for generating revenue over the forecast period.

North America is expected to contribute significantly in the industry owing to the vast availability of advanced infrastructure, rich IT and telecom sector with increasing demand for PoE controllers and ICs. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Expanding IT hubs in China, India and Japan and adopting PoE technology in various industries in manufacturing hub, China are few factors driving the growth in the sector.

Major industry players include Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Texas Instruments, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Linear Technology Corp., and Microsemi Corp. The companies in the market are focusing on the strategic acquisitions and tapping the product innovation for expanding the business and maintaining their dominance in the market.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Chapter 1 METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1 Data Types

1.1.1 Primary Data Types

1.1.2 Secondary Data Types

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Assumptions

Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.1 PoE– Industry Snapshot &Key Buying Criteria, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 4 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 PoE– Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing adoption of VOIP phones and wireless networking

4.4.2 Cost-effective and simple installation

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Hidden costs of power consumption

4.6 Market Opportunities

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.9 PoE– PEST Analysis

4.10 Key Trends

4.11 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Chapter 5 POE MARKET, BY HARDWARE

5.1 Segment Share

5.2 Global PoE Market Share (%), By Hardware, 2017 & 2025

5.2.1 Power Sourcing Equipment

5.2.2 Powered Devices

Chapter 6 POE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Segment Share

6.2 Global PoE Market Share (%), By Application, 2017 & 2025

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commercial

6.2.3 Industrial

Chapter 7 POE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 Segment Share

7.2 Global PoE Market Share (%), By Regions, 2017 and 2025

7.2 North America

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 UK

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 China

7.5.2 India

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.7 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 8 MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Akros Silicon, Inc.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Product benchmarking

8.3.3 Recent developments

8.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4 Recent developments

8.5 Flexcomm Technology Limited

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Product benchmarking

8.5.3 Recent developments

8.6 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Product benchmarking

8.6.3 Recent developments

8.7 Microsemi Corporation

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Product benchmarking

8.7.3 Recent developments

8.8 ON Semiconductor

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Product benchmarking

8.8.3 Recent developments

8.9 Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Product Benchmarking

8.10 Silicon Laboratories

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product Benchmarking

Continued…..

