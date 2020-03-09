Power Line Communication Systems Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028 : FMI

Power Line Communication Systems Market: Introduction

The increasing demand for data and other signals has been the main factor that has been pushing companies to bring out new technologies. Power line communication systems are one of those technologies that have been addressing the demand for data at cheaper rates. Power line communication systems enable the transmission of data over existing power cables. Power line communication systems allow the power cable to run the electrical signal with the data signal so that one can receive power and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Power Line Communication Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the many drivers of the power line communication systems market, one of the major factors has been the adoption of smartphones and increasing demand for Internet connectivity. This has led people to adopt new services such as smart homes faster, which, in turn, increases the market for power line communication systems. Factors such as low maintenance cost and lesser installation time also add up as drivers for the power line communication systems market. Another driver for the power line communication systems market has been the expansion of smart grid networks. These networks increase the opportunity of providing the maximum base to deploy power line communication systems.

However, because of enormous variations in the physical characteristics of electricity networks and virtual absence of international standards make the provisioning of services far from being standard and a repeatable process. This is expected to lead to the slow growth of the market for power line communication systems.

Power Line Communication Systems Market: Segmentation

The power line communication systems market can be segmented into component, frequency, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of component, the power line communication systems market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of frequency, the power line communication systems market can be segmented into:

Narrowband (3kHz to 500 kHz)

Broadband (Greater than 500 kHz)

On the basis of application, the power line communication systems market can be segmented into:

Energy Management and Smart Grids

Indoor Networking

On the basis of end use, the power line communication systems market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Line Communication Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the power line communication systems market are Siemens AG, Netgear Inc., AMETEK, Inc., ABB, Schneider Electric SE, TP-Link Technologies, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, Landis+Gyr, Belkin International, Inc., Zyxel Communications Corp. and devolo AG, among others.

Power Line Communication Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the power line communication systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA & Other APAC, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, North America is estimated to be a prominent market in terms of value, and the U.S. is expected to be the most attractive market in the region. Moreover, the power line communication systems markets in Europe and North America are expected to register significant growth due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in countries such as Germany, and due to government initiatives taken by some of the countries in these regions for power line communication systems particularly referring to smart home initiatives. The power line communication systems markets in Europe and North America are expected to be followed by China and Japan. Furthermore, as most of the power line communication system manufacturers operate from North America and Europe, the power line communication systems markets are expected to gain traction in these regions throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the market for smart home systems in Europe, which is evolving, and just behind North America in terms of market value and market growth. Also, the low installation costs with the wide area coverage of transmission lines are expected to deepen the power line communication systems market. The power line communication systems markets in North America and Europe are expected to account for more than 40% of the overall global power line communication systems market.