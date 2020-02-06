Power Electronics Market Report 2018-2023 Focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers and Opportunities

Global Power Electronics Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Power Electronics market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.”.

Global Power Electronics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Infineon, Texas Instruments, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors, Vishay Intertechnology, Maxim Integrated Products, Semikron, ABB, Hitachi, Analog Devices, ROHM Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, Littelfuse, Microchip Technology, Danfoss

This report focuses on the Power Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

The worldwide market for Power Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Power Electronics Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power ICs

Global Power Electronics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Power Electronics Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Power Electronics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Electronics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Power Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Global Power Electronics Report helps in comprehension and examination of business data through consistent examination and examination of verifiable business execution to grow definitive bits of knowledge for business planning. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, the Power Electronics Market Research Report 2018-2023 performs predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs.

