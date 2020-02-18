Power Electronics Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis by 2022

The global power electronics market is projected to reach $19,972.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 – 2022.The study reveals that the global power electronics market is likely to grow from $12.9 billion in 2015 to $20.0 billion by 2022. Power electronics is used in various industries such as automotive, power & energy, ICT, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense; however, among these industries, the largest user of power electronics is consumer electronics industry.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been the largest revenue contributor to the global power electronics market. China has been the largest market in Asia-Pacific, while the U.S. led the North American market. Germany has been the major European market, whereas U.A.E. stood as the largest market in Rest of the World.

Power density is a prime factor in the PE industry, particularly in high-power applications. For instance, PE devices in electric rail traction drives, wind power generators, inverter systems, and solar power generators use PE devices to increase their operational efficiency. Vendors in the market are investing in R&D to develop devices that work at higher power density levels. PE devices have several advantages, such as less driving power, simplified circuits, and optimum forward and reverse blocking capabilities, which can enable them to work in higher power densities.

The increased penetration of PE devices in utility applications is also driving the market growth. It is expected that by 2030, up to 80% of the electricity produced will use power electronic devices. These devices enhance the performance of electricity grid. This is complemented by the increased integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. It is expected to empower consumers in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

The overall intensity of rivalry in the power electronics market is high. The intensity of rivalry is high due to existence of a large number of players in the market. The medium industry growth rate creates a moderate degree of rivalry in the power electronics market. The intensity of rivalry is also high because of low differentiation among the products. The low switching cost further elevates the level of competition in the power electronics market. Some of the key players in the global market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instrumentation Inc., and ABB Ltd.

According to the findings, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics and ON Semiconductor have been the major players to introduce new power electronic products in the recent years. The other major developments in the market include merger and acquisition, and partnerships and collaborations.

