Power Electronics Market 2019 Global Size, Applications, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Technology, Development Status, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis till 2023

Market Highlights:

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global power electronics market is marked to exhibit steady expansion at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Increased manufacturing and export of electronic devices due to the availability of cheap raw materials in the emerging economies, rise in popularity of energy efficient devices, increasing availability of smart devices at affordable prices, growing demand for technologically advanced electronic devices, increasing emergence for energy conservation by utilizing energy efficient devices, and increased availability of affordable smart devices are majorly propelling the growth of the global power electronics market during the assessment period of 2017-2023.

The global power electronics market is touted to touch a valuation of USD 43 billion at a CAGR of 3% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period) as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Power electronic devices have the capacity to control electric power from the source to power devices in an efficient manner. The need for energy conservation has increased its scope to electric vehicles, industrial systems, and consumer electronics.

Major Key Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.),

ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.),

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherland),

Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S),

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.),

Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan),

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)

Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Infineon Technologies and Mitsubishi Corporation have launched new power modules to attract new clientele. Recently, Deplhi launched a patented power switch with double cooling to function longer in extreme temperatures. It can find application in electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, demand for infotainment systems and interactive dashboards can increase the scope of the product exponentially in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global power electronics market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region commands the major share of the global power electronics market. The factors such as increased manufacturing and export of electronic devices due to the availability of cheap raw materials in the emerging economies, rise in popularity of energy efficient devices, and increasing availability of smart devices at affordable prices are majorly propelling the growth of the global power electronics market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Growing demand for technologically advanced electronic devices, increasing emergence for energy conservation by utilizing energy efficient devices, and increased availability of affordable smart devices are majorly propelling the growth of the global power electronics market in the North America region. Easy adoption of technologically advanced devices, high demand for energy efficient power electronic devices as result of rise in disposable income and increased penetration of smart devices are majorly fueling the growth of the global power electronics market in the Europe region.

Segmentation:

The global power electronics market has been segmented on the basis of material, device type, and vertical. Based on material, the global power electronics market has been segmented into silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride, sapphire, and others. Among these, the silicon segment commands the largest share of the global power electronics market during the forecast period owing to teh increasing application of silicon in multiple power electronics products and devices. Based on device type, the global power electronics market has been segmented into power discrete, power module, and power IC. Based on vertical, the global power electronics market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, consumer electronics, power, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

