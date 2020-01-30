Power Cords Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019- 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Power Cords Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 177 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesâ€˜ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The competition in the power cords industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The global market is decentralized. Major manufacturers include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller. Other competitors are Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire and Cable, etc. The competition status wouldn’t change in the short term. The growth of Power Cords industry depend on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Cords market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Cords business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Cords market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Cords value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Volex

Longwell

Electri-Cord

Feller

Quail Electronics

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire and Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

CEP

Yunhuan Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

ShangYu Jintao

Kord King

GoGreen Power

Tripplite

QIAOPU

Weitien

Ningbo Chenglong

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PVC and Rubber Materials

Halogen-free Materials

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Cords consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Cords market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Cords manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Cords with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Cords submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

