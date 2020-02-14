Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Power Converter/Inverter Market: Touching new level a comprehensive study with key players 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Converter/Inverter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Converter/Inverter. Increasing of metalworking field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on nonclinical field industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Converter/Inverter will drive growth in Asia markets.
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.
The Power Converter/Inverter market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 270 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Converter/Inverter.
This report presents the worldwide Power Converter/Inverter market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bestek
NFA
Cobra
Kisae Technology
Rally
Energizer
Duracell
Meind
Stanley
Exeltech
Cotek
Samlex
Power Bright
Go Power
Wagan Tech
Magnum Energy
WEHO
Erayak
Power Converter/Inverter Breakdown Data by Type
12V
24V
48V and Above
Power Converter/Inverter Breakdown Data by Application
Car Appliances
Outdoor Application
Others
Power Converter/Inverter Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power Converter/Inverter Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
