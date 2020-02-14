Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Power Converter/Inverter Market: Touching new level a comprehensive study with key players 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Converter/Inverter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Converter/Inverter. Increasing of metalworking field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on nonclinical field industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Converter/Inverter will drive growth in Asia markets.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The Power Converter/Inverter market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 270 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Converter/Inverter.

This report presents the worldwide Power Converter/Inverter market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

Power Converter/Inverter Breakdown Data by Type

12V

24V

48V and Above

Power Converter/Inverter Breakdown Data by Application

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Others

Power Converter/Inverter Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Power Converter/Inverter Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

