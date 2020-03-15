Power Amplifier – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Global power amplifier market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the global power amplifier market include the introduction of next-generation wireless systems, rising adoption of high-speed amplifiers and rising smartphones penetration around the globe. In addition, advancements in internet technology coupled with rising internet penetration in emerging economies are further likely to drive the market. However, factors such as high production cost of the wafer, technical issues such as breakdown and current leakages, and design complexity are restraining the market growth. Besides this, growing adoption of CMOS technology by start-ups and increasing demand for consumer electronics are likely to create opportunities for the power amplifier market.

The global power amplifier market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into the audio power amplifier, RF power amplifier, and DC power amplifier. The audio amplifier segment is expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing demand for smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices across the globe. The RF amplifier segment is likely to witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of wireless devices. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon germanium (SiGe) and other (CMOS). The application segment has been segmented into consumer electronics, industrial systems, and wireless system. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness a significant market share owing to surging consumer electronics industry across the globe. The consumer electronics segment is further divided into smartphones and tablets, audio systems, laptops & PCs, inverter & UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) and others (medical devices).

The global power amplifier market is further analyzed on the basis of geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is expected to have a significant market share in the global power amplifier market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to the introduction of next-generation wireless systems and the rising adoption of high-speed amplifiers significantly contributing towards the market growth in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global power amplifier market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphone and laptops in this region. Some of the key players operating in the global power amplifier market includes ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Yamaha Corp. API Technologies Corp. and others. Mergers and acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, collaboration and product development are some of the strategies adopted by the market players for the growth of the market.

The report is intended to power amplifier manufacturer, electronic device manufacturer and wireless system manufacturers for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

