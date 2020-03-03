Powder Welding Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2018-2028

Powder Welding Market Introduction

Powder welding is a process involving the heating of a work piece with the help of a welding torch. At the same time, a dosage of metal powder is induced into the thermal flame. The metal powder then melts and gives a dense coating, which further creates a strong bond with the metal surface or work piece by the means of diffusion and surface alloying. In a powder welding assembly, the hopper is attached to the flame torch where the metal powder is fed. Powder welding is commercially used where a very thin layer of welding is required, particularly for smaller parts. In powder welding, the small thickness of 0.15 mm can give the optimum hardness, which is a prerequisite in many process industries. In the commercial marketplace, numerous metal powders are used in powder welding such as ferrous, nickel, aluminium, silver, copper, and titanium, among others. Also, metal alloys can be used in the powder welding process, and most of them are nickel-based. One of the most common alloys used in powder welding is Ni-B-Si (Nickel-Boron-Silicon), a self-fluxing alloy. The presence of silicon and boron imparts efficient fluidity during the operation, and also helps in reducing the melting points of the powder welding cycle, which further allows powder welding operation at low temperatures. The most common application technique where powder welding is used is oxy acetylene welding, owing to its cost-effective nature. However, powder welding can also be used in other welding techniques. Powder welding is predominantly used in processes where the base material is either iron, copper, or nickel.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1395

Powder Welding Market: Market Dynamics

The use of power welding has sky-rocketed in the last few years, and the same trend is expected to continue its traction in the near future. Powder welding is referred to as one of the most cost-effective coatings, which creates the demand space for the same in numerous industries. Some of the attributes possessed by powder welding, such as uniform coating, self-fluxing, exceptional hardness with a very thin layer, and negligible requisite of heat treatment during the whole powder welding process cycle are expected to help the powder welding market grow in the near future. Moreover, the expanding end-use industry landscape is providing new growth opportunities for the market participants present in the value chain of the powder welding market. However, some of the challenges faced by the powder welding market are – powder welding is not economical for the formulation of thicker welding build up; also, powder welding is not applicable for surfaces such as aluminum and magnesium. These are some factors which may hamper the growth of the powder welding market.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1395

Powder Welding Market: Region-wise Trends

Growing refurbishment activities of old infrastructure along with novel construction projects are expected to create growth space for powder welding manufacturers in North America and Europe. India, China, and SEA & Other Pacific Countries are expected to create the maximum opportunities for powder welding manufacturers, owing to industrial expansion along with the growing construction and automotive industry. Rapid urbanization coupled with growing disposable income in Asia Pacific is helping the powder welding market to grow. Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe are emerging as manufacturing hubs for the powder welding market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global powder welding market identified across the value chain include:

Gensa Group

AMG Superalloys

NiGK Corporation.

Pometon Powder

Grecian Magnesite

A-Works

H.C. Starck

Tongling Xinxin Welding Materials

A.N. Wallis.

Xinchang Shibang New Material Co.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1395/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/