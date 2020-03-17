Powder Injection Molding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

— Powder Injection Molding Market 2018

Injection Molding is a type of manufacturing technology that can use either metals or ceramics to produce small yet geometrically complex shapes that are widely used in end-user industries like the consumer products and medical devices.

The analysts forecast the Global Powder Injection Molding Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global powder injection molding market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of consumer products and medical and orthodontic products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, global powder injection molding market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CNI (Zoltrix Material International)

• Form Technologies (OptiMIM)

• Indo-MIM

• MPP

• RHP-Technology

• The Dynamic Group

Market driver

• Leading-ledge process control and monitoring system for injection molding

Market challenge

• High tooling cost

Market trend

• Aluminium metal injection molding promises new opportunities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Consumer products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Medical and orthodontic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Aerospace and defense– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Aluminum metal injection molding promises new opportunities

• 3D printing meets sintering

• High strength, low cost ß-type Ti-Mn alloys produced by metal injection molding and cold rolling

• Novel PIM method developed for manufacture of integrative membrane carriers

• Ceramic injection-molded watches

• Carbon nanotube-reinforced, iron-based MMCs produced by powder injection molding

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CNI (Zoltrix Material International)

• Form Technologies (OptiMIM)

• Indo-MIM

• MPP

• RHP-Technology

• The Dynamic Group

Continued…..

