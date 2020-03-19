Powder Coatings Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Masco, Valspar

This report studies the global Powder Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Powder Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Valspar Corporation
RPM International
Masco
Axalta/Dupont
Akzonobel(Rohm and Haas)
TIGER Drylac
Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
Trimite Powders
Erie Powder Coatings
Nortek Powder Coating
3M
American Powder Coatings
IFS Coatings
Allnex
Vogel Paint
Prismatic Powders
Forrest Technical Coatings
Hentzen Coatings
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thermoset Powder Coating
Thermoplastic Powder Coating
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Indoor Usage
Outdoor/Architectural Industry
Automotive Industry
