Powder Coating Guns Market – Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast up to 2029 | WAGNER SYSTEMS INC.

Powder Coating Guns Market: Introduction

Powder coating guns are employed in dry powder coating application. The working principle of powder coating guns is based on the attraction of opposite electric charges (positive and negative). In the powder coating guns, the powder coating particles are charged negatively and the surface which is to be coated is positively charged and through this complex metal components can be powder coated evenly with excellent adhesion. Powder coatings do not require a solvent to keep the filler and binder parts in liquid suspension form. The powder may be a thermoset or a thermoplastic polymer. Since powder-based coating does not have a liquid carrier, it can create thicker coatings than conventional solvent-borne coatings and does not sag. The powder-based coating emits low VOC since there is evaporation of carrier fluid during the coating process.

There are mainly two types of powder coating guns on the basis of the application process of powder coating namely Corona Powder Coating Guns and Tribo Powder Coating Guns. Tribo Powder Coating Guns charge the powder by triboelectric friction. Where the Corona style powder coating guns charge the powder coating as the powder leaves the nozzle and passes through an electric field that is created by an electrode that’s part of a corona powder coating gun.

Powder Coating Guns Market: Dynamics

The global automotive, electrical equipment manufacturing industry has been a major employer of powder coating guns. During the past few years, the manufacturing industry has witnessed a healthy surge globally. The powder coating guns market has witnessed strong growth over the years due to the broadly regulated paints and coating market around the globe. Breakneck expansion of Powder Coating Guns in order to serve the rising demand owing to growing end-use industry coupled with increasing investments by governments of all regions in energy sectors will boost the business landscape of Powder Coating Guns.

The Powder Coating Guns market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR and it is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automobile, consumer electronics, furniture and rising need for protective and low friction coating in various verticals such as aerospace and shipbuilding industry. Also, the regulatory restriction imposed on solvent-based coating is also expected to impact the powder coating market positively, in turn, boosting the powder coating guns market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as low general awareness can restrain the growth of the powder coating guns market over the forecast period. However, the ongoing trend to use new technology device for batter results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for powder coating guns market, during the forecast period.

Powder Coating Guns Market: Segmentation

Based on the Process of coating, the Powder Coating Guns market can be segmented as follows: Corona Powder Coating Guns Tribo Powder Coating Guns

Based on the type, the Powder Coating Guns market can be segmented as follows: Craftsman Gun Wagner Sprint X Harbor Freight Gema Optiflex 2 Nordson Encore XT Eastwood Gun Hotcoat Dual Voltage

Based on the Sales Channel, the Powder Coating Guns market can be segmented as follows: Direct Sales Indirect Sales Online Sales

Based on the application, the Powder Coating Guns market can be segmented as follows: Automotive Architectural Consumer goods General industries Furniture Others (Aerospace, Marine)



Powder Coating Guns Market: Regional Outlook

The global powder coating guns market is segmented into the following regions -North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share in the powder coating guns market. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America owing to the presence of prominent OEM manufacturer in this region. China and Europe and North America market are expected to contribute to more than half of the global Powder Coating Guns Market and behold it even in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the Powder Coating Guns market owing to ongoing robust industrialization in the region. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Powder Coating Guns market.

Powder Coating Guns Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Powder Coating Guns market are: