Poultry Feed Market: Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2018-2027

Poultry feed is nutritional food for various poultry including chicken, domestic fowls, ducks and geese. Poultry feed comes in various forms such as powder, granules, briquettes and pellets. Either conventional or organic, poultry feed is produced using corn, wheat, blended grains or soybean to provide a high level of proteins facilitating poultry health.

FDA Defines BFSL Ingredients for its Use in Poultry Feed

Regulatory authorities have been stressing upon ingredient definition for insect feed protein used in poultry feed. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on September 11, 2018, proposed that AFFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) has allowed the use of protein meal produced from insect larvae and whole dried insects in poultry feed. AFFCO and the FDA have been working in the poultry feed regulation space, especially in setting definitions that describe new ingredients in poultry feed. FDA stresses on the fact that production of insect feed can provide a sustainable source of proteins. It has recommended amendment of ingredient definition for BSFL (Black Soldier Fly Larvae) in a bid to include it in the poultry feed.

Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production goes Mainstream; Creates New Opportunities for Stakeholders

Ban on use of antibiotics in poultry feed that promotes faster poultry growth is likely to open new avenues for stakeholders in the poultry feed market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities, antibiotic use in poultry feed poses significant health risks to humans. Against this backdrop, governments across various countries have imposed legislative bans on antibiotic formulations in poultry feed and production. FDA’s Guidance #213 issues removal of antibiotics in poultry feed production. It has also proposed Guidance for Industry #152 that evaluates the safety new antimicrobial drugs and their effects on human health. This is expected to influence the uptake of various feed enzymes and additives that facilitate enhanced poultry feed quality. This has resulted in identifying new ways that stimulate poultry production and deliver enhanced results similar to antibiotic health promoters. Feed additives such as amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, proprietary blends and enzymes are emerging as potential poultry feed additives.

Conditioning to Gain High Significance in Pelleting of Poultry Feed

Conditioning of poultry feed is gaining traction on the back of increasing demand for high pellet quality and bird performance. High pressure steam during the conditioning process provides moisture and heat essential for gelatinization of starch, pathogen removal and particle adhesion in the poultry feed. Conditioning steam temperature and retention time are defined by PDI (Pellet Durability Index), effective control over which results in enhanced nutrient digestibility. Conditioning of poultry feed before pelleting, particularly for young birds, has gained high significance as young poultry has underdeveloped enzymatic system that requires highly digestible nutrients.

Synergistic Use of Organic Acids and Copper Hydroxychloride in Poultry Feed – An Upcoming Trend in the Market

Use of organic acids in drinking water has resulted in a substantial increase in bird weight as compared to birds receiving AGPs (Antimicrobial Growth Promoters). Moreover, organic acid in poultry feed has enhanced the footpad quality along with reduction in mortality rates compared to poultry receiving antimicrobial growth promoters. Stakeholders in the poultry feed market are also focusing on using organic acids and copper hydroxychloride in poultry feed in a bid to improve performance along with FCR (Feed Conversion Ratios) without additional costs.

Competitive Landscape

The poultry feed market report includes a dashboard view of the competition landscape providing detailed assessment on major companies involved in poultry feed production. The report has profiled key players including but not limited to Cargill Inc., ForFarmers N.V., BASF SE and Associated British Foods Plc.

