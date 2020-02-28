In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Poultry Feed Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 to 2027 | Key Players are ForFarmers N.V., BASF SE and Associated British Foods Plc., etc.” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. The report studies the poultry feed market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Appeal/Demand for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1808

Regulatory authorities have been stressing upon ingredient definition for insect feed protein used in poultry feed. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on September 11, 2018, proposed that AFFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) has allowed the use of protein meal produced from insect larvae and whole dried insects in poultry feed. AFFCO and the FDA have been working in the poultry feed regulation space, especially in setting definitions that describe new ingredients in poultry feed. FDA stresses on the fact that production of insect feed can provide a sustainable source of proteins. It has recommended amendment of ingredient definition for BSFL (Black Soldier Fly Larvae) in a bid to include it in the poultry feed.

Ban on use of antibiotics in poultry feed that promotes faster poultry growth is likely to open new avenues for stakeholders in the poultry feed market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities, antibiotic use in poultry feed poses significant health risks to humans. Against this backdrop, governments across various countries have imposed legislative bans on antibiotic formulations in poultry feed and production. FDA’s Guidance #213 issues removal of antibiotics in poultry feed production. It has also proposed Guidance for Industry #152 that evaluates the safety new antimicrobial drugs and their effects on human health. This is expected to influence the uptake of various feed enzymes and additives that facilitate enhanced poultry feed quality. This has resulted in identifying new ways that stimulate poultry production and deliver enhanced results similar to antibiotic health promoters. Feed additives such as amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, proprietary blends and enzymes are emerging as potential poultry feed additives.

Conditioning of poultry feed is gaining traction on the back of increasing demand for high pellet quality and bird performance. High pressure steam during the conditioning process provides moisture and heat essential for gelatinization of starch, pathogen removal and particle adhesion in the poultry feed. Conditioning steam temperature and retention time are defined by PDI (Pellet Durability Index), effective control over which results in enhanced nutrient digestibility. Conditioning of poultry feed before pelleting, particularly for young birds, has gained high significance as young poultry has underdeveloped enzymatic system that requires highly digestible nutrients.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report –https://www.factmr.com/report/1808/poultry-feed-market

Use of organic acids in drinking water has resulted in a substantial increase in bird weight as compared to birds receiving AGPs (Antimicrobial Growth Promoters). Moreover, organic acid in poultry feed has enhanced the footpad quality along with reduction in mortality rates compared to poultry receiving antimicrobial growth promoters. Stakeholders in the poultry feed market are also focusing on using organic acids and copper hydroxychloride in poultry feed in a bid to improve performance along with FCR (Feed Conversion Ratios) without additional costs.

Use of dynamic predictive software tools in poultry feed management space has brought remarkable transformation and led to lessening the pressure faced by producers of poultry feed. Stakeholders in the poultry feed market have been focusing on enhancing the profitability by gaining knowledge associated with interactions between farm conditions and nutrient levels. Based on analysis provided by software tools regarding poultry feed data and nutrient levels, it has been possible to alter key production factors that can result in profitability improvement. The tool can be used to develop feed programs and plan effective management strategy based on analysis of current feed data, production data and poultry feed form. The predictive tool technology has been gaining ground owing to its suitability across the entire poultry feed spectrum and is being adopted by small, medium and large-scale industries.

Food safety concerns and clean labelling are closely associated topics that are gaining importance worldwide. Rising demand for clean labelling in a bid to mitigate consumer mistrust owing to the increasing scandals related to poultry production, which has been observed since the past few years. In addition, ban on antibiotics in poultry feed has made it imperative for producers to use clean labels. Increasing consumer inclination towards clean labelling on the back of growing demand for GMO-free and organic poultry products is likely to impact the poultry feed space.

For Any Query or Concern, Access this Link – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1808

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/