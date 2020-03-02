Poultry Feed Market Analysis, Segments, Significant Growth And Value Chain -2027

Market Scenario

The Global Poultry Feed Market is set to witness a phenomenal growth during the forecast period (2016-2027). Growing population and increase in disposable income levels are primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, demand for better quality of meat and dairy production also help with the market growth. Awareness about dietary proteins and price hike of substitute products such as pork and beef also propel the poultry feed market growth.

Increasing consumption of processed poultry products has led to a shift towards increased processing of birds. Awareness of balanced diets among health-conscious consumers can create opportunities for poultry feed manufacturers. Avian disease outbreaks have created a vast demand for poultry feed, in turn affecting the poultry feed market positively. In addition, multiplying domestic and international quick-service restaurants and demand for quality meat products has significantly contributed to the need for poultry feed, further opening new avenues in the future.

Though, increasing number of diseases such as bird flu could potentially undermine the growth of the market. However, various government schemes are implemented to ensure better health of poultry birds and keep them disease free. For instance, Poultry Venture Capital Fund Scheme was promoted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in India, to improve production of poultry products and provide quality meat to consumers in hygienic conditions and assists farmers, individual entrepreneurs, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Key Players

Several important players participating in the global poultry feed market have been profiled in MRFR’s report. These players include-

Kemi Industries

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen

Alltech

Cargill

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Evonik Industries

Latest Industry News

Georgia Tech’s startup accelerator program has supported the growth of Grubbly Farms, which is a startup for chicken feed created from pre-consumer food waste for the production of sustainable poultry feed via the use of insects.

Adisseo has partnered with the Agricultural department of the University of Arkansas for the research regarding animal nutrition in the poultry industry.

Market Segmentation

The Global Poultry Feed Market is segmented in MRFR’s report on the basis of source, form, type, and region.

Sources of poultry feed have been segmented into vegetable proteins, animal proteins, coarse grains, micro-ingredients, and others.

Forms of poultry feed have been segmented into pellets, crumbles, mash, scratch grain, and others.

Types of poultry feed are segmented on the basis of the types of poultry which include layers, broilers, and dual purpose.

Regional Analysis

North America was observed to represent the largest share of the Global Poultry Feed Market due to the high consumption of poultry by a large meat-eating population. Chicken and other poultry such as turkey are widely consumed in various forms such as processed and fresh meats. The region has a concentration of leading market players which have contributed to the regions significant market position. Europe and Asia Pacific are other key markets in the global poultry feed market. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market due to the rising disposable income in rapidly urbanizing and emerging markets such as India and China. India for instance, is a large consumer of chicken in terms of meat among other types of meat, thus driving the demand of poultry which in turn increased the demand for poultry feed.

