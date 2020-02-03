Potato Protein Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Potato Protein Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.

The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Potato Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 88 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Potato Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StÃ¤rkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients Group

SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence Group.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (greater than80%)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Potato Protein product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potato Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potato Protein in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Potato Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Potato Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Potato Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potato Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

