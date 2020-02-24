Potato Chips Market Volume Analysis 2019-2023 | Top Leading Key Player- PepsiCo, Inc., CALBEE, Inc., Diamond Foods, Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group, Intersnack Group

Market Overview:

Potato chips are one of the most popular snacks consumed all over the world. The busy lifestyle of population in developed and developing regions is inclining the consumers towards quick snacking. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the Global Potato Chips Market is marked to expand at a noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Changing dietary habits and introduction of innovative flavors in potato chips are some of the primary factors that are propelling the growth of the global potato chips market. Significant increase in manufacturing activities and proliferation of players operating in the global market are resulting in the notable growth of the global potato chips market. With global rise in young population, the demand for savory snacks, especially potato chips, has increased significantly, leading to the expansion of the global potato chips market. Introduction of healthier options such as low-sodium chips, low-fat chips, baked potato chips and others is impacting positively on the expansion of the global potato chips market. Increasing popularity of potato chips as appetizers and side dish and availability of multiple flavors of potato chips are fueling the growth of the global potato chips market. However, intense competition from substitutes and fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to restrain the growth of the global potato chips market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the potato chips market are as PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)., CALBEE, Inc. (Japan), Diamond Foods, Inc.(U.S.), Herr Foods Inc. (U.S.), Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group (Germany), Intersnack Group (Germany) and Snyder’s-Lance (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Potato chips market in Asia Pacific region is growing at higher rate

Top five exporters of potatoes are Netherlands, Belgium, U.S., U.K. and Germany

Global Potato Chips Market – Segments

The Global Potato Chips Market has been divided into type, distribution channel, and region.

On the Basis of Type: Plain, Salted, Flavored, and Others.

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Store-based and Non-store based

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW

Global Potato Chips Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Potato Chips Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global market followed by North America. Among the entire regions, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The U.S. is the major consumer of potato chips in the North American region. The growth of the potato chips market in North America is expected to be driven by various factors. One of the significant factors for the mounting growth of potato chips market in North America is increasing demand for convenience food among the consumers coupled with introduction of new product launch by the key players of potato chips.

However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace in the upcoming decade. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the new product launch by the key manufacturers and consumers are seeking to the ready to eat food products instead of the traditional potato chips. Also, consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly accepting western culture which in turn accelerates the sales of potato chips during the forecast period of 2017-2023.