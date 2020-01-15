Potato Chips Global Market Top Key Players – Calbee , Intersnack Group , Kellogg , PepsiCo and Forecast to 2021

The process of making potato chips involves potato slices being cut into thin slices that are deep-fried, baked, kettle-cooked, or popped until crunchy. Consumers across the globe tend to purchase potato chips more than any other snacks, as they are ready-to-eat and stomach-filling. And increasing snacking by consumers has also helped the market growth over the years. Hence, the potato chip category is more relevant than ever, in terms of snacks.

The analysts forecast the global potato chips market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global potato chips market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2284907-global-pota…

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Potato Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Calbee

• Intersnack Group

• Kellogg

• PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors

• Arca Continental

• Burts Potato Chips

• Haldiram Foods International

• Hain Celestial Group

• Herr Foods

• ITC

• Old Dutch Foods

• The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World

Market driver

• Changing taste preferences

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Price fluctuations of potato

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Innovative product offerings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2284907-global-potato-chip…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global potato chips market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Regional segmentation of potato chips market by distribution channel

• Distribution channel segmentation in Americas

• Distribution channel segmentation in EMEA

• Distribution channel segmentation in APAC

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global potato chips market by geography

• Potato chips market in the Americas

• Potato chips market in EMEA

• Potato chips market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• The US

• The UK

• India

• Japan

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Innovative product offerings

• Technological advances

• Increase in strategic alliances

• Growth in emerging markets

PART 12: Competitive analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

• Market positioning matrix based on product portfolio and market presence of key players

• Calbee

• Intersnack Group

• Kellogg

• PepsiCo

• Other prominent market players

………..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)