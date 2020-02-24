Potash Ore Market Size, Share, Sales & Revenue, Demand, Trends and Region Forecast to 2023

Potash Ore Market Overview:

Potash Ore Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Potash Ore Market is segmented on the basis of mineral extracted, on the basis of end use and regions. On the basis of mineral extracted the market is bifurcated into potassium chloride, sodium chloride and others. On the basis of end use the market is bifurcated into agriculture, metallurgical, chemical and others.

Potash Ore Market Key Players:

Potash Ore Market are EuroChem (Switzerland), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (U.S.), Uralkali (Russia), Mining Associates (India), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), JSC Belaruskali (Belarus), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), ICL (Israel), Kore Potash Limited (Australia), and Encanto Potash Corp. (EPO) (Canada) among others.

Potash Ore Market Segments:

Potash Ores Market is segmented on the basis of applications and mineral extracted.

On The Basis Of Mineral Extracted: Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride and Others.

On The Basis Of Application: Agriculture Industry, Chemical Industry, Metallurgical Industry and Others.

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Potash Ore Market Regional Analysis:

Potash Ore Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market for potash ore, followed by Canada. By 2011, Canada had a production capacity of 11.2 million tons. Potash ore is a major fertilizer in agriculture, therefore it has high demand in the European countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and others, where the available arable land is more as compared to other regions. However, this factor has boosted growth of the European market. As of now, China and India are the world’s largest consumer of potash ores due to the large arable lands, huge population growth, and large levels of population who are dependent on agriculture.

Potash Ore Market Competitive Landscape:

Potash Ore is a lucrative market and is expected show an increasing CAGR during the forecast period. Potash Company, Uralkali EuroChem Company, Intrepid Company, Mining Associates Private Limited, Agrium Inc., JSC Belaruskali, K+S GmbH, are some of the major players operating in the market. These players are adopting various key strategies of market growth. These key players are adopting innovation, product launch, merger and acquisition, collaboration, increased investment in research and development activities and other market survival techniques to cater to the large consumer base and strengthen their position in the market. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

