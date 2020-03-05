Potash Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Potash Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Potash is a vitally important element, necessary for the functioning of all living organisms.

Demand for potash is expected to be stable in the long term, as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world’s constantly growing population.

Global Potash market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potash.

This report researches the worldwide Potash market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Potash breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Potash capacity, production, value, price and market share of Potash in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agrium

ICL

Intrepid Potash

Vale

PotashCorp

Qinghai Salt Lake

Uralkali

Belaruskali

Sinofert Holdings

SQM

Potash Breakdown Data by Type

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulfate

Potash Breakdown Data by Application

Fertilizer

General Industrial

Other

Potash Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Potash capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Potash manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potash Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Potassium Chloride

1.4.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.4.4 Potassium Sulfate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 General Industrial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Potash Production

2.1.1 Global Potash Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Potash Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Potash Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Potash Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Potash Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Potash Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Agrium

8.1.1 Agrium Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Potash

8.1.4 Potash Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ICL

8.2.1 ICL Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Potash

8.2.4 Potash Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Intrepid Potash

8.3.1 Intrepid Potash Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Potash

8.3.4 Potash Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Vale

8.4.1 Vale Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Potash

8.4.4 Potash Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 PotashCorp

8.5.1 PotashCorp Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Potash

8.5.4 Potash Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

