Potash Fertilizers Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2027

Potash Fertilizer Market: Snapshot

Natural potassium does not exist in environment since it responds aggressively with water. Fertilizer potassium is at times called “potash”, a term that originates from an early making procedure where potassium was filtered from ashes of woods and concentrated by dissipating the leachate in huge iron pots (“pot-cinder”). Plainly, this activity is not in practice anymore and isn’t feasible naturally. In production of food, potassium is eliminated from the soil in the crops that are harvested and should be replaced keeping in mind the end goal to keep up the crop growth in future.

Potassium is an essential mineral required for human wellbeing. Moreover, potassium is also a fundamental compound for plant’s health and there must be a satisfactory supply in the soil to keep up the plants’ growth. At the point when the potassium supply is constrained, plants produce low quality, have decreased yields, use less water productively, and are more prone to disease damage and pest.

In numerous parts of the globe, agricultural soils are step by step getting depleted from potash. A few soils were high in potassium when they were first developed long back. Be that as it may, after numerous long periods of extensive cropping and rehashed removal of nutrient during the harvest.

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global potash fertilizers market, highlighting trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints impacting growth of the market. The research report offers holistic analysis and insights on the key factors impacting the potash fertilizers market. The impact of improving quality of food products on the growth of potash fertilizers market has been discussed in detail in the report. The research study delivers holistic analysis on global potash fertilizers market for the forecast period 2018-2027.

Key companies involved in the production of potash fertilizers have been profiled in the report. Additionally, analysis of key company’s product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key financials and strategies adopted to gain competitive advantages have been included in this report. Further, developments and innovations of key companies in this market have been chalked in the report.

As the world’s population continues to grow, there is an urgent need to increase food production around the globe. Adoption of fertilizers is likely to gain momentum to improve food quality by providing essential nutrition content with the use of potash fertilizers. Fertilizers help improve plant quality and further its shelf life. Further, they improve natural fertility of soil and aid in replacing the chemical elements taken from the soil by previous crops.

Global Potash Fertilizers: Opportunities for Key Market Participants

Rising population has led to a rapid surge in food consumption, due to which farmers are focusing on improving their yield per hectare. In addition to the various tools and equipment used to improve farm output, demand for effective fertilizers has also witnessed an increase. The adoption of fertilizers is also likely to witness an increase on account of favorable government initiatives, such as the provision of subsidies. To maintain soil productivity, regular use of potash fertilizers is vital, which is propelling the demand for potash fertilizers. Further, increased disposable income has led to shift a consumption pattern which will influence sales of high-nutrition and high quality food products. This trend will ultimately increase demand for high-quality fertilizers. Additionally, owing to easy availability, low-cost, government subsidy and lack of substitutes, potash fertilizers are likely to witness steady demand during the assessment period.

Potash Fertilizers: Key Developments in Competitive Landscape

Under agricultural schemes in several countries, the nutritional value has been defined for food products. For instance, government of India has implemented National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility to promote judicial and balanced applications of fertilizers in conjunction with organic fertilizers on soil test basis. Additionally, government of India has slashed prices of non-urea fertilizers by nearly 25%. As India is the largest producer of crops such as vegetables and fruits, demand for potash fertilizers will remain significant in the country.

Canpotex, a Saskatoon-based potash exporter company, is ramping up its operations in South America’s largest agricultural market. With the expansion of the company, it is investing to be a dominating fertilizer supplier. Brazil is the largest importer of potash and Canpotex is beefing up its presence there.

According to FAO, there is a dire need for governments around the world to feed the growing global population. Technological advancements, such as use of robots, tractors and others are likely to help reach target set by governments however, fertilizers will play a key role in accelerating production and enhancing the food quality. On the other hand, in many parts of semiarid and subhumid tropics, crop yields are reducing, even after effective use of fertilizers. Limited arable land also remains a key challenge in these regions. To improve fertilization of the soil and to improve the yield per hectare in these regions, there is a dire need to adopt novel fertilizers and solutions.

Overall, the research study on potash fertilizers market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of potash fertilizers market.

Key players operating in the potash fertilizers market include Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

