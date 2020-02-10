Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Market Future Opportunities 2024

Post menopause is the period occurred after menopause followed by various syndromes like vaginal dryness, hot flashes, etc. During this period level of estrogen and progestin falls significantly leading to even serious complications like osteoporosis. The worldwide market for Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is gaining moment substantially. This rising demand for Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy is due to increasing level of awareness about menopausal symptoms and its treatment. Another factor is growing population of post-menopausal women. Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy includes replenishment of body level of estrogen and progestin hormones in women through external intake of hormones. Thus, it help in treating the menopausal symptoms. It decreases the symptoms like vaginal dryness, hot flashes, disturbed sleep, night sweats and etc. The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy helps in prevention of osteoporosis and hot flashes caused due to depletion of estrogen and progestin level in body. The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy comprises of natural as well as synthetic estrogens. In order to enhance the menopausal treatment, it is also given in combination with progesterone.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/postmenopausal-hormone-therapy-market.html

The treatment for post – menopausal syndrome is generally treated with sequential or continuous schedules through various doses of estrogen, progestin or combination of both. Despite of existing controversy and confusion about the safety profile of the postmenopausal hormone therapy, the market for the postmenopausal hormone therapy has recorded positive inclining growth due to growing demand. The development of postmenopausal hormone therapy with respect to driving demand leads to introduction of highly safe treatment options to patients which include development of novel drug delivery system like vaginal estrogen drugs and transdermal estrogen patches. Low dose postmenopausal hormone therapy are used in order to address the backdrop caused due to safety issues. The non-hormonal treatment has comparatively least efficacy to produce optimum results, hence the postmenopausal hormone therapy market is observed to grow significantly.

However, the major retarding factors to the market include the affordability to the therapy. The cost for postmenopausal hormone therapy approximately revolves around US$ 10,000 per annum, and thus incurring a major burden on the patients’ pocket. Thus the population from developing and under – developed countries faces a challenge of affordability for the postmenopausal hormone therapy. The post treatment risk of cervical cancer and coronary disease are another restraining factors for the market. Approved recognition of the products related to postmenopausal hormone therapy in compounding pharmacies particularly from developed countries is another deterring factor. However the opportunity for the market is the introduction of the product targeting the cardiovascular disease prevention.

The Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy market can be segmented by product, by therapy, by dosage form, by route of administration, by end-user and by geography. In the terms of product, the postmenopausal hormone therapy is classified into patches, tablets, creams, suppositories, and injections. The tablet formulation comprises the largest market share of the total postmenopausal hormone therapy market. However, due to growing concern of safety and long-term therapy the market for the patches are growing at much faster compound annual growth rate. Based on the therapy, the market is segmented into individual progestin, estrogen and combination therapies. The majority of market is occupied by estrogen therapy across the world.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13568

Based on the route of administration, the postmenopausal hormone therapy market is classified into oral, topical and subcutaneous implants. Due to high safety, oral administration has been the preferred choice of option for the patient. However, introduction of novel drug delivery system has driven the market for topical and subcutaneous products as well. In the terms of end-user, the target population are the women suffering from menopause. However, the treatment is influenced by the physician/ gynecologist, the target end-users are hospitals and specialty clinics.

Geographically, North America occupies the largest market share followed by other developed region like Europe. The United States accounts for a major share of the global market. The high awareness level and high purchasing power in this region led the market of postmenopausal hormone therapy for expansion significantly. However, the same factor of affordability has restrained the markets in developing regions. Despite of this, Asia Pacific has shown striking increase in its growth rate for the postmenopausal hormone therapy market. Rising population, increase in disposable income, and increase in awareness level are some key factors driving the Asia Pacific Market. Due to this factors, the Asian market is observing high number of new entrants compared to those in developed regions.

The Major players reported in the market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orion Pharma AB, Pfizer, Inc., Meda pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and TherapeuticsMD, Inc., etc

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=13568