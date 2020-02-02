Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 to 2024

Positive airway pressure devices keep pressured air flowing through the airways of the throat and is one of the common treatments for sleep apnea. The patient wears a face mask which is attached with a tube and a machine that blows pressurized air through the mask into the airway to keep it open. The air acts like a balloon holding the relaxed muscles of the throat open. Positive airway pressure (PAP) is a treatment method that uses mild air pressure to keep the airways sufficiently open. PAP devices are specially used by patients that have breathing issues, such as sleep apnea. These devices are broadly categorized as continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), and automatic positive airway pressure devices (APAP). The growing prevalence of sleep apnea and co-morbidities related to PAP have propelled the use of positive airway pressure devices. The global positive airway pressure devices is anticipated to witness a trend of devices that are compact and comfortable through 2024.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic medical condition requiring night application of therapy to efficiently limit the number of apneas and hypopneas that would occur without intervention. The gold-standard treatment for OSA is continuous positive airway pressure therapy (PAP), which offers a pneumatic splint of the soft tissue in the upper airway. PAP devices can measure and record airflow and pressure levels whenever the device is worn. They contain internal, proprietary algorithms that identify breathing disturbances and whether these disturbances are due to persistent obstructive or non-obstructive events. Generally, the average duration of CPAP use is approximately five hours per night across numerous studies. Studies indicate that greater than six hours per night results in normal levels of objectively measured and self-reported daytime sleepiness, as well as significantly improved memory and daily functioning.

Variable positive airway pressure (VPAP) or bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), is a newer type of machine that reduces the amount of pressure when a person breathes out. The device uses an electronic circuit to monitor the person’s breathing. Having less pressure in the moment when a person is exhaling may make it more comfortable for the person with sleep apnea. This type of machine is used for people who have other breathing problems or who can’t sleep if they have to breathe out against a stream of air.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in positive airway pressure devices market. This is due to the increasing healthcare awareness for sleep apnea, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, increasing obesity adding to the pool of sleep apnea patients and economic growth favored by broadening insurance coverage. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides cover for sleep apnea products, including a capped rental on CPAP/BiPAP equipment and other supplies. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36% of the adults in the U.S. were obese in 2010, and nearly 42% will be obese by the year 2030. Furthermore, according to National Sleep Foundation, in 2012, around 40 Mn Americans were reported to suffer from chronic sleep disorder.

Geographically, North America occupies the substantially larger market share, which is followed by Europe. The high attentiveness level in this region will lead the expansion of positive airway pressure devices market significantly. However, affordability has become a restraining factor for the global market in developing regions such as, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate healthy CAGR in the global positive airway devices market. Increase in disposable income, rising aging population, and growing awareness level are some of the key factors driving the Asia Pacific market. The Asian market is expected to witness entry of higher number of new players compared to those in developed regions.

Some of the market players who are competing to bring new technologically advanced products in the market are CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., and others

