Portable Power Bank Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

This report studies the global Portable Power Bank market status and forecast, categorizes the global Portable Power Bank market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mophie

Samsung

Mipow

Sony

Maxell

Philips

RavPower

POWERBANK Electronics Corporation

Samya

FSP Europe

Xtorm

Lepow

HIPER

PISEN

Romoss

SCUD

Yoobao

DX Power

PINENG

Besiter

MI

Mili

KOEOK

Powerocks

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

10000mAh

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mobile

Tablet

Media Device

Other Electronic Equipment

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Portable Power Bank capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Portable Power Bank manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Portable Power Bank Market Research Report 2018

1 Portable Power Bank Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Power Bank

1.2 Portable Power Bank Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 10000mAh

1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Power Bank Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile

1.3.3 Tablet

1.3.4 Media Device

1.3.5 Other Electronic Equipment

1.4 Global Portable Power Bank Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Portable Power Bank (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Portable Power Bank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Power Bank Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Portable Power Bank Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Portable Power Bank Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Portable Power Bank Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Portable Power Bank Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Portable Power Bank Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Power Bank Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Portable Power Bank Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Portable Power Bank Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Portable Power Bank Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Portable Power Bank Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Portable Power Bank Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Mophie

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Mipow

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Mipow Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sony

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sony Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Maxell

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Philips Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 RavPower

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 RavPower Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 POWERBANK Electronics Corporation

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 POWERBANK Electronics Corporation Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Samya

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Samya Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 FSP Europe

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 FSP Europe Portable Power Bank Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Xtorm

7.12 Lepow

7.13 HIPER

7.14 PISEN

7.15 Romoss

7.16 SCUD

7.17 Yoobao

7.18 DX Power

7.19 PINENG

7.20 Besiter

7.21 MI

7.22 Mili

7.23 KOEOK

7.24 Powerocks

Continued….

