Portable Oxygen Concentrators Annual Market Value to Reach over USD 3 Billion by 2026 end

In recent years, there have been a few of sanguine and scintillating quantum leaps in in the field of long-term oxygen therapy support—oxygen concentrator being one of the most notable breakthroughs. Oxygen concentrators offer supplementary oxygen for patients with chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease (COPD); and for severe chronic hypoxemia and pulmonary edema when it comes to higher concentrations. As such, the advent of portable oxygen concentrator has opened new vistas through making it possible for oxygen patients to take their oxygen with them at their wish. These actionable insights are according to the intelligence report, titled, “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) growing repository.

The annual market value for portable concentrators market was over USD 1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to surge over USD 3 billion by 2026. The growth is attributable to demand for lighter technology by consumers, new competitors coming into the market and the requirement of increased mobility support for the elderly. According to the study, the competition is slated to fuel innovation, resulting in lower prices and lighter units. Manufacturers are looking to master the emerging technologies within the realm of respiratory care. The oxygen concentrators market is on the verge of a technological explosion which will offer not only more effective devices to keep up with patients’ needs, but also packaging of these devices in lightweight system that will propel the battery life. Besides, increased activity levels along with the use of oxygen concentrators will be efficacious towards minimizing expensive chronic pulmonary disease exacerbations.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the portable oxygen concentrators market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the portable oxygen concentrators market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of portable oxygen concentrators.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating portable oxygen concentrators market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to portable oxygen concentrators market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the portable oxygen concentrators market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on portable oxygen concentrators market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the Portable oxygen concentrators market.

