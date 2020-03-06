Portable Medical Devices Market 2018-2028 Recent Industry Trends And Projected Industry Growth | HeartSine, Hologic, PhysioControl

Smart and Portable Medical Devices Expected to Transform the Healthcare Landscape

Wireless connectivity and miniature product design are no longer limited to smartphones and music players, but are also revolutionizing the healthcare sector with the ever-changing portable devices. Researchers are creating revolutionary products such as portable medical devices with the idea of simplifying and improving patient-care.

For example, researchers of University of Geneva collaborated with hospitals in Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville to produce a diagnostic test for measuring traumatic injury in the brain using a single drop of blood. Similar revolutions are done by scientists of University of Glasgow, where they developed a device that takes patient reading and further transfers them to a smartphone, being an exceptional addition to portable medical devices segment.

Regulatory Clearance to Remain a Crucial Milestone for Portable Medical Devices Market Participants

The approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is crucial factor as FDA regulates the sale of medical devices, which is granted to the device after the providence of evidence that state the device to be reasonably effective and safe for use. Manufacturers of portable medical devices seek the approval of the FDA as it is a vital aspect of the overall distribution of the product. Aptatek Biosciences, Inc. is amongst the companies who was given the FDA clearance for its product PKU test system, used for real-time monitoring the blood levels of phenylalanine. PixCell Medical’s HemoScreen hematology analyzer, also received clearance from the FDA.

Governments of Emerging Nations to Contribute to the Increasing Demand for Portable Medical Devices

Emerging nation governments are coming forward to implement portable medical devices for making effective improvements. With the government of Makati City, in the South-east of Asia, taking steps to acquire Automated External Defibrillators for its use as first aid device. The Public Access Defibrillators are designed by the leading portable medical devices market player, HeartSine Technologies.

Moreover, with the leading players in the market of portable medical devices, GE Healthcare making investments in the leading nations in Asia Pacific, such as China, this regions projects tremendous growth opportunities for the coming years.

New Product Development Strategy to Remain a Crucial Move for Major Portable Medical Devices Providers

The key players in the portable medical devices market include the companies such as HeartSine, Hologic, PhysioControl, Cooper Surgical, GE Healthcare, Sorin Group, Schiller AG, Zoll Medical, Philips, and Cardiac Science.

Amongst the major players contributing to the portable medical device market, a few players have introduced effective product offering to gain a competitive edge in the overall market. For instance, the Hologic, unveiled the Viera Portable Breast Ultrasound System which is a high-quality handheld medical device used for imaging. The company announced the availability of the product in the United States and European market.

Similarly, Philips, another portable medical devices producer, recently introduced Trilogy Evo, its all-new portable ventilator. The product attributes the company’s sleep and respiratory care management system. ZOLL Medical Corporation also introduced its Z Vent portable ventilator for use in hospitals.

Apart from new product developments portable medical devices market players are also providing cutting-edge platforms. Cooper Surgical, Inc. recently announced the endometrial receptivity test and CooperGenomics technology platform. The continuous efforts taken by leading players is expected to boost the innovations in the portable medical devices market.

Portable Medical Devices Market Taxonomy-Thorough Understanding of the Key Segments Identified After Market Division

