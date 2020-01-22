Portable Lights Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Portable Lights Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

Scope of the Report:

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Maglite accounted for 7.26% of the Global Portable Lights revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.94%, 5.06% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.

In this study, the market for Portable Lights consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.20% of global Portable Lights market share, in the Europe 39.70%, in Asia Pacific 22.36%, in Central and South America 3.33% and in Middle East and Africa 1.41%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Portable Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2210 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Portable Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean’s King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes

Browning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area Lights/Lanterns

Bicycle Lights

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Lights in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

