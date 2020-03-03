Portable Dialysis Machines Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

Renal failure leads to patients waste their large amount of time regularly in being tethered to a dialysis machine. For patients with the end-stage renal disease, most of their life revolves around dialysis schedules. Although dialysis machines are lifesavers, much attention is not paid to them by medical device industry, in getting portable and easy-to-use. However, new portable dialysis machines may change this paradigm. Portable dialysis machines are specifically designed for home use or during traveling. Portable dialysis machines can considerably improve quality of life by allowing patients to have dialysis while going around their daily activities. Use of portable dialysis equipment can also reduce the disease burden by reducing or complete removal of dietary restrictions. Advancement in nanotechnology manufacturing coupled with miniaturization is allowing rapid development of portable medical devices such as wearable dialysis machines. Wearable dialysis machines, also called as wearable artificial kidney, are disassembled dialysis equipment, separate parts of which are fixed on to a belt which can be worn around the torso. Many portable dialysis machines are undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. Launch of this next-generation wearable or portable dialysis machines would potentially be a dawn for dialysis patients.

Rapidly growing aging demographics and incidence of renal disorders are the prominent factors driving the growth of portable dialysis machines market over the forecast period. Adoption of home hemodialysis also reduces the burden of resources as patients or caregivers can do the cannulation and monitoring of the dialysis treatment. Technological advances in the home hemodialysis equipment such as portable equipment are further driving the growth of portable dialysis machines market. For instance, NxStage Medical Inc.’s System One portable dialysis machine can be even carried on a flight. However, in majority of the developed countries, the cost associated with portable dialysis machines and home hemodialysis caregivers is not covered under the national insurance services. Lack of reimbursement discourages the patients from taking home hemodialysis treatment, which may deter the adoption of portable dialysis machines market. Home hemodialysis treatment requires self-cannulation which evokes considerable anxiety in patients and they become reluctant to take this treatment at home. This may also affect the growth of global portable dialysis machines market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1155

The global portable dialysis machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Portable Dialysis Machines for Home Use Wearable Dialysis Machine

Segmentation by End User Clinics Home Care Settings Others



Over 2 Mn people across the globe are suffering from renal failure and require to undergo periodic dialysis treatment. Development of wearable or portable dialysis machines was started back in the 1960s. However, the technology available at that time retarded the development. Portable dialysis machines have already been developed in the form of peritoneal dialysis. Such as APD machine. However, these devices have many limitations. Portable dialysis machines could be the best solution for this limitations by combining longer treatment times while allowing patients greater freedom. Some of the well-known brands in the portable dialysis machines market are System One, APD, 2008K, Quanta SC+ etc.

Geographically, global portable dialysis machines market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market as due to the availability of advanced technologies and increasing dialysis patient pool. Europe is expected to hold second large share in global portable dialysis machines market due to growing prevalence of end-stage renal disease. APAC portable dialysis machines market is expected to witness delayed growth due to low penetration of portable dialysis machines among end users.

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global portable dialysis machines market are NxStage Medical Inc., Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, etc. among others. Many of the players are developing these portable dialysis machines in partnership with other companies. For instance, Baxter International is evaluating its Evodial device in clinical trials with partner Gambro Lundia AB.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1155

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Portable Dialysis Machines Market Segments

Portable Dialysis Machines Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Portable Dialysis Machines Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Portable Dialysis Machines Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Portable Dialysis Machines Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1155/portable-dialysis-machines-market