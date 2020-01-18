Portable AC Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Portable AC Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Portable AC Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Portable AC Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In this report, we analyze the Portable AC industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2013 to 2018. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2013 to 2018. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2018-2023.

At the same time, we classify different Portable AC based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Portable AC industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Portable AC market include:

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

Market segmentation, by product types:

6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Stakeholders

Portable AC Manufacturers

Portable AC Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Portable AC Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

