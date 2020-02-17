PORT CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Port Construction Projects Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Port Construction Projects Market:

Executive Summary

Global Port Construction Projects Market valued approximately USD 458.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Port Construction projects market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Globalization has led to enhanced focus on the international trade activities which has resulted into constant surge in the spending for the development of transport facilities which mainly includes railways, roads, waterways and airports. The Port Construction projects market is mainly on the surging trend owing to escalating trade & commerce through the seas as the sea transport is comparatively cheap as compared to air cargo. The Port construction is being heavily done in the southern Asian countries which consist of large coastline such as China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Asia accounted for around 38% of global exports & 53% of imports in the year 2017, according to the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH). According to the (WSC) World Shipping Council, Shanghai which is a China based city is the busiest container port in the world, with a volume of around 36.5 million (TEU) in 2015, followed by Singapore with 30.9 million (TEU). Also the countries such as India and Malaysia are now major global trade countries and are focusing to invest significantly in port facilities to maximize trade opportunities with their trading partners. Furthermore, According to India Brand Equity foundation, India accounts for the highest value with US$41.1 billion, followed by Malaysia with projects valuing US$28.1 billion. Indonesia and Bangladesh follow with port construction projects with a value of US$26.9 billion and US$24.6 billion respectively. Malaysia accounts for the highest value project in the region with the US$22.8 billion Carey Island Port Klang Extension, followed by Bangladesh with the US$20.0 billion Payra Seaport Development which is further augmenting the development and growth of port construction market in the country.

The regional analysis of Global Port Construction Projects Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Companies involved in the market are as follows:

ACS Group

Consolidated Engineering Construction Co

Bechtel

Danube Ports Network Company

OAO Baltkran, Cargotech

CVS SpA

Demag Cranes

Fantuzzi

Liebherr

Hyundai Engineering

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services Performance:

Port Construction Projects

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Port Construction Projects Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Global Port Construction Projects Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Research Methodology

1.7. Research Process

1.7.1. Data Mining

1.7.2. Analysis

1.7.3. Market Estimation

1.7.4. Validation

1.7.5. Publishing

1.8. Research Assumption

1.9. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.10. Key Trends

Global Port Construction projects Market Dynamics

1.11. Growth Prospects

1.11.1. Drivers

1.11.2. Restraints

1.11.3. Opportunities

1.12. Industry Analysis

1.12.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

1.12.2. PEST Analysis

1.12.3. Value Chain Analysis

1.13. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Global Port Construction projects Market, By Services Performance

1.14. Market Snapshot

1.15. Market Performance – Potential Model

1.16. Global Port Construction projects Market, Sub Segment Analysis

1.16.1. Port Construction Projects

1.16.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.16.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Port Construction projects Market, by Regional Analysis

1.17. Port Construction projects Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

1.18. North America Port Construction projects Market Snapshot

1.18.1. U.S.

1.18.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.18.1.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.18.2. Canada

1.18.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.18.2.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19. Europe Port Construction projects Market Snapshot

1.19.1. U.K.

1.19.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19.1.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19.2. France

1.19.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19.2.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19.3. Rest of Europe

1.19.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.19.3.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20. Asia Port Construction projects Market Snapshot

1.20.1. China

1.20.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.1.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.2. India

1.20.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.2.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.3. Japan

1.20.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.3.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

1.20.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.20.4.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.21. Latin America Port Construction projects Market Snapshot

1.21.1. Brazil

1.21.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.21.1.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.21.2. Mexico

1.22. Rest of The World

1.22.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.22.1.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.22.2. South America

1.22.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.22.2.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.22.3. Middle East and Africa

1.22.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.22.3.2. Port Construction Projects breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Competitive Intelligence

1.23. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

1.24. Top Market Strategies

1.25. Company Profiles

1.25.1. ACS Group

1.25.1.1. Overview

1.25.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

1.25.1.3. Product Summary

1.25.1.4. Recent Developments

1.25.2. Consolidated Engineering Construction Co

1.25.3. Bechtel

1.25.4. Danube Ports Network Company

1.25.5. OAO Baltkran

1.25.6. Cargotech

1.25.7. CVS SpA

1.25.8. Demag Cranes

1.25.9. Fantuzzi

1.25.10. Liebherr

Continuous…

