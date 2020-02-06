Popcorn Makers Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024

Description:-

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Scope of the Report:

Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.

Market competition is intense. Gold Medal Products, Cretors, Nostalgia Electrics, Great Northern Popcorn, Presto, Paragon-Manufactured Fun, West Bend, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for Popcorn Makers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Popcorn Makers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

20 Cups

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Popcorn Makers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Popcorn Makers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Popcorn Makers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Popcorn Makers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Popcorn Makers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Popcorn Makers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 20 Cups

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gold Medal Products

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gold Medal Products Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cretors

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cretors Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nostalgia Electrics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nostalgia Electrics Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Great Northern Popcorn

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Great Northern Popcorn Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Presto

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Presto Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Paragon-Manufactured Fun

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Paragon-Manufactured Fun Popcorn Makers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

