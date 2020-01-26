Pomegranate Oil Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2026

Market Outlook

The pomegranate oil market is gaining worldwide recognition, owing to its unmatched benefits to the skin and hair. Pomegranate oil is considered to be a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, which helps in rejuvenating the skin and aids in maintaining healthy hair. In the global essential oil market, the demand for pomegranate oil is increasing, due to its rich chemical composition: sugars, polyunsaturated fatty acids, polysaccharides, vitamins, polyphenols, and minerals. In addition, it is also considered as a rich source of vitamin C, and conjugated α-linolenic acids such as punicic acid, which has proven benefits in maintaining the skin and hair. In the global essential oil market, there has been a subsequent increase in the demand for pomegranate oil from North America and Asia Pacific, due to the increasing population and trend of using cosmetic products for beautification. Due to the increase in the demand for pomegranate oil, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors on pomegranate oil in the near future.

Growing Demand for Pomegranate Oil in Food and Cosmetic Industries

The demand for pomegranate oil is increasing in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products, owing to its richness of punicic acid, an omega 5 conjugated fatty acid. Punicic acid has potential benefits such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, nephroprotective, hepatoprotective, anti-cancer, neuroprotective, enhancing the immune system, enhancing carbohydrate metabolism, and reducing insulin resistance. In the cosmetic and personal care industry, pomegranate oil has gained importance, and is used as an important ingredient to manufacture various hair care products, skin care products, and other beauty products. Pomegranate oil is also available in the form of capsules and soft gels in the market, which makes convenient consumption possible in today’s busy life schedule. It provides protection against the damaging effects of UV-Band UV-C rays. In addition, pomegranate oil also helps in the prevention of hyperpigmentation, regeneration of skin cells, and also improve the topical effectiveness of sunscreens. On comparing it with other varieties of essential oils, the price of pomegranate oil is more, and this is one of the major factors that hinders the demand for pomegranate oil in the global essential oil market.

Global Pomegranate Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global pomegranate oil market are Jedwards International, Inc., Lotioncrafter LLC, Emily’s Oils & Essentials, AromaWeb, LLC, O&3, Leven Rose, Rejuve Naturals, Shiny Leaf, Lagoon Essentials, All Organic Treasures GmbH, and others. More food and cosmetic industries are showing keen interest in using pomegranate oil in their production lines, and this is expected to increase its demand in the near future.

Opportunities for Market Participants

In the global essential oil market, the demand for pomegranate oil is especially increasing in cosmetic and personal care products, due to its health benefits and numerous positive properties in comparison with other varieties of essential oils. The demand for pomegranate oil is also growing in nutraceutical industries, owing to its high content of omega 5 fatty and punicic acid properties. The rising demand for healthy, natural, and herbal products in the present generation is a major driving factor for the pomegranate oil market. In addition, the demand for pomegranate oil is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, due to its high bioactive, physicochemical, and antimicrobial properties.

Global Pomegranate Oil Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the highest consumer of essential oils, and companies such as Lotioncrafter LLC, Emily’s Oils & Essentials, Leven Rose, Shiny Leaf, etc., are situated in this region, where it can be anticipated that the demand for pomegranate oil will increase during the forecast period. Europe also accounts for a high market share in the pomegranate oil market, as it is extensively used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products. In addition, Asia Pacific will witness a sturdy boom attributable to growth in population and growing food industries over the forecast length ensuing rapid attainment of pomegranate oil in the region by important key players. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle Eastern and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of cosmetic and personal care companies during the forecast period.