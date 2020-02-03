POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Dupont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi, BASF

HTF MI released a new market study on Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecast till 2025*.

#Summary: Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s POM industry maintains a rapid growth. In future, the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand. The global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on POM (Polyoxymethylene) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall POM (Polyoxymethylene) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi, BASF, Kolon, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics, Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, HNEC, Tianjin Bohua Yongli & Yankuang Group

The in-depth information by segments of the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on trends and developments focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market.

Professional Key players: Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi, BASF, Kolon, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics, Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, HNEC, Tianjin Bohua Yongli & Yankuang Group

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Types In-Depth: POM-H & POM-C

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Major Applications/End users: Consumer Items, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Machinery Manufacturing, Electrical Industry & Others

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, China & Japan

In order to get a deeper view of Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi, BASF, Kolon, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics, Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, HNEC, Tianjin Bohua Yongli & Yankuang Group includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information. Each player/ manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

