Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Industry

Description

The global Polyvinylidene fluoride market is expected to reach USD 1652.39 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 7.20% from 1015.80 million in 2018; the actual production is about 82194 tons in 2018. QYR analysis of the Polyvinylidene fluoride market indicated that China would account for the highest production in 2025 as a result of cheap raw materials and huge market demanding, with 38.37% market share, reach to 31780 tons, flowed by north America and Europe, which occupied 27.37% and 24.39% share respectively in 2018.

This report focuses on Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Solvay

Kureha

Dongyue Group

Shanghai 3F

3M

Shandong Deyi

Zhejiang Fluorine

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Juhua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

Segment by Type

Coating Grade

Injection/Extrusion Grade

Adhesive/Film Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Electronics & Electrical

Energy Industry

Other

Table of Contents

1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) 1

1.2 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 2

1.2.2 Coating Grade 3

1.2.3 Injection/Extrusion Grade 4

1.2.4 Adhesive/Film Grade 4

1.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 5

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings 6

1.3.3 Electronics & Electrical 7

1.3.4 Energy Industry 7

1.4 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Market by Regions 8

1.4.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Market Size by Regions 8

1.4.2 North America Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 10

1.4.3 Europe Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.4 China Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 12

1.4.5 Japan Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 13

1.5 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Market Size 14

1.5.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Revenue (2014-2025) 14

1.5.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Production (2014-2025) 15

….

7 Analysis of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Industry Key Manufacturers 50

7.1 Arkema 50

7.1.1 Company Profile 50

7.1.2 Product Information 51

7.1.3 Production, Price and Revenue 52

7.2 Solvay 52

7.2.1 Company Profile 52

7.2.2 Product Information 54

7.2.3 Production, Price and Revenue 54

7.3 Kureha 55

7.3.1 Company Profile 55

7.3.2 Product Information 56

7.3.3 Production, Price and Revenue 56

7.4 Dongyue Group 57

7.4.1 Company Profile 57

7.4.2 Product Information 58

7.4.3 Production, Price and Revenue 58

7.5 Shanghai 3F 59

7.5.1 Company Profile 59

7.5.2 Product Information 60

7.5.3 Production, Price and Revenue 61

7.6 3M 61

7.6.1 Company Profile 61

7.6.2 Product Information 63

7.6.3 Production, Price and Revenue 63

7.7 Shandong Deyi 64

7.7.1 Company Profile 64

7.7.2 Product Information 65

7.7.3 Production, Price and Revenue 65

7.8 Zhejiang Fluorine 66

7.8.1 Company Profile 66

7.8.2 Product Information 67

7.8.3 Production, Price and Revenue 67

7.9 Sinochem Lantian 67

7.9.1 Company Profile 67

7.9.2 Product Information 68

7.9.3 Production, Price and Revenue 69

7.10 Zhejiang Juhua 69

7.10.1 Company Profile 69

7.10.2 Product Information 70

7.10.3 Production, Price and Revenue 70

Continued…

