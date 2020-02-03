Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Industry 2019

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) is produced by polymerization of vinyl acetate monomer followed by hydrolysis. PVOH finds application in various end-use industries such as food packaging, paper, textile, construction, coatings, and pharmaceutical. Polyvinyl alcohol exhibits resistance to moisture, therefore, it is predominantly used in the food packaging. Due to high water solubility and biodegradability, PVOH has increasingly been used in the packaging industry.

The polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period in terms of value. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials is driving the global polyvinyl alcohol market. With rising environmental scrutiny on plastic consumption, the biodegradable plastics are gaining more traction across the packaging industry, especially, food packaging. The rising popularity of packed foods among consumers with the changing lifestyle and increasing number of working population is propelling the demand for sustainable packaging materials. The properties of packaging materials play a vital role in the food packaging industry to enhance the shelf life of food products. Thus, PVOH is emerging as a choice of packaging material among the food packaging industry owing to its excellent oxygen barrier properties, solubility in water and biodegradability. Thus, increasing demand for packaged food among the consumers may, in turn, witness demand for sustainable packaging materials during the forecast period.

However, vinyl acetate monomer, a key raw material used in the manufacturing of polyvinyl alcohol, may challenge the market on the backdrop of rising prices of vinyl acetate monomer due to tighter supply.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the polyvinyl alcohol market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.45% during the review period. Growing applications with increasing demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the textile industries is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe emerged as the second largest region in the global polyvinyl alcohol market and is expected to reach to USD 394.6 million by 2023. Increasing preference for biodegradable packaging materials over the traditional materials on the backdrop of stringent regulations in the region can be attributed towards the demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the region.

North America is another prominent region in the polyvinyl alcohol market with increasing demand for the anti-aging cosmetics products coupled with rising geriatric population. Other regions are expected to witness moderate growth during the review period with developing polyvinyl alcohol industry.

Segmentation

Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polyvinyl alcohol market are Merck KGaA (Germany), OCI COMPANY Ltd.(South Korea), The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.(Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD.(Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group.(China), Chang Chun Group.(Taiwan), Japan Vam & Poval Co.,Ltd.(Japan), and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China) among others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand for sustainable packaging

5.2.2 Sanguine demand for PVOH an emulsion polymerization aid in VAEs

5.2.3 Additive for polyvinyl butyral manufacturing

5.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Volatility in raw material prices

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Trends & Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing construction activities across the globe

5.4.2 Significant FDI & emerging electronics hub in ASEAN

5.4.3 Positive outlook for the textile industry in the emerging economies

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Polyvinyl alcohol Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-User Application Industry

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 The Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitute

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

