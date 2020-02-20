Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries.

The rising demand for convenience and biodegradable packaging will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market till 2022.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Paper

Construction

Electronics

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Paper

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Electronics

1.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Business

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DuPont Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SEKISUI CHEMICAL

7.2.1 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sigma-Aldrich

7.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sigma-Aldrich Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

7.4.1 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Anhui Wanwei

7.5.1 Anhui Wanwei Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Anhui Wanwei Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aldon

7.6.1 Aldon Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aldon Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BASF Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Carst & Walker

7.8.1 Carst & Walker Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Carst & Walker Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JAPAN VAM & POVAL

7.9.1 JAPAN VAM & POVAL Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JAPAN VAM & POVAL Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 KURARAY

7.10.1 KURARAY Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 KURARAY Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Polychem

7.12 Polysciences

7.13 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Continued….

