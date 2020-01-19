Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2026

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries.
The rising demand for convenience and biodegradable packaging will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market till 2022.
This report researches the worldwide Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Sigma-Aldrich
The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry
Anhui Wanwei
Aldon
BASF
Carst & Walker
JAPAN VAM & POVAL
KURARAY
Polychem
Polysciences
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Breakdown Data by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Breakdown Data by Application
Food Packaging
Paper
Construction
Electronics
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.4.3 Industrial Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Packaging
1.5.3 Paper
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Electronics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 DuPont
8.1.1 DuPont Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.1.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 SEKISUI CHEMICAL
8.2.1 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.2.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Sigma-Aldrich
8.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.3.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry
8.4.1 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.4.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Anhui Wanwei
8.5.1 Anhui Wanwei Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.5.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Aldon
8.6.1 Aldon Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
8.6.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
