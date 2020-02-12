Polyurethane Market To Value US$ 74,475.9 Mn by 2026

The global polyurethane market was valued at US$ 40,063.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report titled ‘Polyurethane Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global polyurethane market is driven by rise in the usage of polyurethane in various end-user industries such as bedding & furniture and building & construction.

Rise in Demand for Polyurethane in Bedding & Furniture Industry to Fuel Market

Polyurethane is used as a raw material in the manufacture of furniture. The bedding & furniture industry is a major consumer of polyurethane. Increase in the global population is boosting the demand for consumer products. This, in turn, is fueling the bedding & furniture market. Polyurethane is employed in the production of polyurethane coatings. These coatings possess high resistance to voltage fluctuations. This fuels the demand for polyurethane coatings in industries such as automotive and white goods & appliances.

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) a Preferable Raw Material for Production of Polyurethane

MDI is largely consumed in the manufacture of polyurethane, due to its high thermal insulation and flexibility. Additionally, MDI is the rapidly expanding raw material segment, as MDI is less hazardous to health in comparison to TDI.

Rapid Growth of Automotive and Transportation Industries in Developing Economies of Asia Pacific Propelling the Demand for Polyurethane

Polyurethane is employed in the production of lightweight vehicles. Automotive and transportation industries in Asia Pacific are expanding at a rapid pace. This is propelling the demand for polyurethane in the region. Furthermore, the appliances & white goods industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expanding at a rapid pace. Polyurethane is used in coatings of electric wires, as it can bear voltage fluctuations. This is augmenting the demand for polyurethane in the appliances & white goods segment.

Flexible Foams Product Segment to Dominate Global Polyurethane Market

Based on product, the global polyurethane market has been segmented into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, and others (including monomers and resins). Flexible foams is expected to be a major product segment of the global market during the forecast period. Flexible foams are employed to manufacture furniture and lightweight accessories used in automotive and transportation sectors. China is a prominent producer of polyurethane across the globe. In terms of demand, the country accounts for 50%–60% share of the global polyurethane market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Dominate Global Polyurethane Market

Based on region, the global polyurethane market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in population is fueling the consumer goods industry in the region. This, in turn, is driving industries in Asia Pacific such as bedding & furniture and building & construction. Commercially, polyurethane is widely used as a raw material to manufacture furniture. Polyurethane-based rigid foams are widely used in wall foundation in the construction sector. Growth of the building & construction industry in developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India is a major factor boosting the demand for polyurethane in the region. Growth of the automotive industry is augmenting the consumption of lightweight automotive and transportation vehicles. This fuels the polyurethane usage in automotive seats and accessories. Furthermore, improvement in lifestyle is boosting the demand for luxurious products (including customized furniture). This, in turn, is propelling the demand for customized furniture, white goods, and appliances, wherein polyurethane is used.

High Degree of Competition among Market Players

High degree of competition exists among market players operating in the global polyurethane market. The market is moderately fragmented. It is dominated by large-sized players. Key players account for a major share of the market. Prominent players profiled in the report are Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DowDuPont, Tosoh Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Perstorp, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation.