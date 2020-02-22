Polyurethane Condom Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Polyurethane Condom Market Research Report 2019

Polyurethane is a polymer containing carbamic acid esters in the main chain of large molecules called polyurethane.

The rapid growth of e-commerce is one of the significant trends spurring this market’s growth prospects during the predicted period.

The global Polyurethane Condom market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurethane Condom volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Condom market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Church and Dwight

Ansell

Reckitt Benckiser

Sagami Rubber Industries

Shandong Geamay Latex Technology

Billy Boy

Sir Richard

Shandong Diligent Group

Okamoto Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Polyurethane

Polyether Polyurethane

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

