Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market Major Key Players include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Enzymotec Ltd., Aker BioMarine AS, Croda International PLC

Global demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) is growing to counter cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer and diabetes

Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) contain a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom (omega-3), or at sixth carbon atom (omega-6), from the end of the carbon chain. PUFAs are essential fats which cannot be produced by human body, hence ingested or consumed through food to enhance metabolic processes such as cardiovascular and cognitive functions.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer and diabetes, and increasing preference towards PUFAs (mono & poly-unsaturated fats) are majorly driving the demand for PUFAs. The global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 4,212 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Increasing preference towards polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) against saturated fats is boosting the consumption of PUFAs across the globe

Growth of the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer and diabetes. Increasing usage of PUFAs as a preferred ingredient in convenience and processed food is expected to drive the demand for PUFAs in the near future. Moreover, increasing preference towards PUFAs against saturated fats is boosting the consumption of PUFAs across the globe. In addition, increasing usage of PUFAs in infant nutritional products and dietary supplements is an exclusive factor, which is increasing the worldwide consumption of PUFAs. However, fewer consumers following recommended daily intake (RDI) of PUFAs, increasing prices of fish oils and scarcity of raw materials, and high costs involved in R&D activities are expected to restrain the growth of global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market.

Rising demand for omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is reinforcing the market growth of global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market and is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the market is categorised into omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. The omega-3 fatty acids are becoming the face of PUFAs and rising demand of the same is reinforcing the market growth of global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market, and is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. The omega-3 fatty acids segment is further segmented into alpha-Linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment is expected to register comparatively high CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The omega-6 fatty acid segment is further segmented into linolenic acid (LA) and arachidonic acid (AA). The arachidonic acid segment is expected to dominate over linoleic acid segment and is estimated to account for highest market share of 73.2 % by 2016 end.

Western Europe dominates the overall global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period

In this report, the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market has been segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. In terms of value, Western Europe market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the overall market, among all the regional markets. Western Europe market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, and is expected to continue to dominate the market in terms of value. This is attributed to increasing fisheries production coupled with growth of aquaculture industries in Germany, UK and France. Owing to the change in shift of U.S. consumers towards krill oil and superior concentrated fish oils, coupled with increasing consumer disposable income, the North America PUFAs market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period.

APEJ market is expected to exhibit a highest CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period due to rapid urbanisation coupled with change in consumer lifestyle and taste preferences in China, India and ASEAN countries. Higher availability of chia seeds, which is a rich source of α-linolenic acid is expected to increase the PUFAs consumption in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, thus creating Latin America as another favourable region to contribute positively in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market. Latin America is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Increasing seafood production and consumption, coupled with growing consumer demand for super-fortified foods in Russia and Poland, the Eastern Europe PUFAs market is anticipated to witness decent CAGR during the forecast period. MEA is expected to exhibit modest growth for the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market.

Key market players operating in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market

Some of the major players in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market that are covered in this report are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Enzymotec Ltd., Aker BioMarine AS, Croda International PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, FMC Corporation, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Polaris Nutritional Lipids.