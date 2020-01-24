Polysomnogrpahy Test Market Trends Research and Projections for 2017 – 2025

Polysomnography (PSG) is a multi-parameter test used to study sleep and sleeping patterns and used as a diagnostic tool in sleep medicines. The test is used to diagnose and treat several types of sleep disorders. The test results obtained are called a polysomnogram. The test puts forward complete recording of bio-physiological changes that transpire during sleep.

The test is generally performed at night; however, some labs also accommodate shift workers and people with circadian rhythm sleep disorders and conduct the test during daytime. The PSG test monitors a number of body functions which include eye movements (through electro-oculography i.e.( EOG), skeletal muscle activation (through electromyography i.e. EMG), and heart rhythm during sleep. Interpretation of the test suggests results via scorer analyzers, which give points on the following parameters: leg movements, cardiac rhythm abnormalities, body position during sleep, saturation of oxygen during sleep, sleep efficiency, and stages with onset latency.

The polysomnography test should be avoided until and unless a person shows clear signs for polysomnography (sleep study). These signs include obesity, sleep apnea, risky fullness of the flesh in the oropharynx, etc. Scientists suggest that this test should not be used regularly to screen for sleep disorders, specifically in the case of workers who complain of restlessness or fatigue. Men and women with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may show different symptoms and polysomnographic manifestations.

The global polysomnography test market is expected to expand rapidly in the next few years. The key factors driving this market are rise in health care and hygiene-related awareness regarding sleep apnea and sleep disorders, development in health care infrastructure, and economic growth that favors extension of the insurance coverage. Some of the other important factors are over-prescription of overnight tests and drugs that accelerate the incidence of sleep apnea, rise in the cases of obesity, and changes in eating and drinking habits.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2010, 36% of adults in the U.S. were obese and the number would rise approximately to 42% by 2030. Moreover, according to the National Sleep Foundation, in 2014, around 40 million Americans were reportedly suffering from one or more chronic sleep disorders or other related disorders. These numbers are significant as they suggest that there would be rise in demand for sleep apnea diagnostic tests and devices in the next few years. However, rise in the cost of diagnostic tests, lack of expertise in polysomnography, and variation in reimbursement policies depending on the region are factors that may act as restraints for the polysomnogrpahy test market.

The global polysomnography test market can segmented on the basis of device, type of disorder, end-user, and geographical region. Based on device, the market can be divided into ambulatory polysomnography devices and clinical polysomnography devices. Both the segments are anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to upsurge in the patient pool and increase in the incidence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) disorders. Based on type of disorder, the market can be segmented into idiopathic hypersomnia, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD), sleep apnea, parasomnias, and others. The sleep apnea segment is anticipated to hold a high share the market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the polysomnogrpahy test market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to growing health care-related awareness about sleep apnea, developed health care infrastructure, and economic growth of the region, which favors rise in the insurance coverage. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of technologically advanced countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany drives the polysomnography test market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly and hold a high share of the global market in the near future. This can be attributed to the rise in disposable income, technological advancements, and rise in investments in the health care infrastructure in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global polysomnogrpahy test market are Philips Respironics, Natus Medical, Inc., CleveMed, Inc., Drager Medical AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic PLC Compumedics, Ltd., and GE Healthcare.