Polypropylene Woven Bags and Sacks Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

The global market for polypropylene woven bags and sacks market was valued at US$ 3,421.5 million in 2017. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The polypropylene woven bags and sacks market is segmented into laminated polypropylene woven bags and non-laminated polypropylene woven bags. The laminated polypropylene woven bags and sacks market is further sub segmented into Kraft paper laminate and BOPP Laminate. On the basis of end use, the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market is segmented into building & construction, agriculture & allied industries, food, retail and shopping and others.

Building & construction segment by end use segment of the global polypropylene woven bags & sacks was valued at US$ 1,101.1 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Drivers & Restraints:

The demand for polypropylene bags and sacks from the cement industry has increased significantly in the last few years, due to increase in urbanization and growth in the industrial sector. Multinational companies are eyeing the Middle East region in anticipation of increased demand from the building & construction industry. The cement industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at an annual average rate of the 10-12%, during 2014-2020. Steady increase in the cement industry will increase the demand for its packaging, and in turn, polypropylene woven bags and sacks. Polypropylene woven bags & sacks offer optimum strength and good material handling during transportation and shipping. They are highly preferred for cement packaging. In recent years, it has been noticed that the number of polypropylene woven bags & sacks manufacturers for industrial applications has increased dramatically. For example, Cement Product Industry Co. Ltd has achieved strong growth within a short span of time. The company serves packaging needs of the major cement industries in the GCC region. Moreover, the demand for polypropylene woven bags & sacks is very high in Saudi Arabia and UAE region due to large scale industrial development in this region. Both of these countries account for a large market share of the cement industry in the region. With the increase in cement production by cement manufacturers, the demand for polypropylene woven bags and sacks is expected to rise. In addition, there is a great demand for Polypropylene bags and sacks from the cement industry in emerging economies such as China and India, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the overall market.

The global Polypropylene Woven Bags & Sacks market is segmented as per product type, bag type and end use.

As per product type, the global polypropylene woven bags & sacks is segmented as follows:

Valve Bags

Gusseted Bags

Block Bottom Bags

Pinch Bottom Bags

Open Mouth Bags

Others

As per bag type, the global polypropylene woven bags & sacks is segmented as follows:

Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags Kraft Paper Laminate BOPP- Laminate

Non Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags

As per end use, the global polypropylene woven bags & sacks is segmented as follows:

Building & Construction

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Food

Retail & Shopping

Others

The laminated polypropylene woven bags and sacks segment of polypropylene woven bags and sacks market is expected to drive the global market, by value. Among product type segment, open mouth bags segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global market for polypropylene woven bags and sacks include Mondi Group plc, United Bags, Inc, Berry Global, Inc., Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Al-Tawfiq Company, Emmbi Industries Limited, Uflex Ltd., Palmetto Industries, Printpak Inc and Emmbi Industries Limited, among others.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Background

3.1. Porter’s Analysis

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.6. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Forecast

4.1. Market Volume Projections

4.2. Market Size Projections

4.3. Y-o-Y Projections

4.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Polypropylene Woven Bags And Sacks Market Analysis By Bag Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Bag Type

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Bag Type

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ( Mn Units) Analysis 2013-2017 By Bag Type

5.2.1. Laminated PP Woven Bags

5.2.1.1. Kraft Paper-Laminate

5.2.1.2. BOPP-Laminate

5.2.2. Non-Laminated PP Woven Bags

5.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ( Mn Units) Forecast 2018-2028 By Bag Type

5.3.1. Laminated PP Woven Bags

5.3.1.1. Kraft Paper-Laminate

5.3.1.2. BOPP-Laminate

5.3.2. Non-Laminated PP Woven Bags

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Bag Type

And Continue…