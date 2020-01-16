Polypropylene Glycol Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Polypropylene glycol or polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene glycol. Chemically it is a polyether. The term polypropylene glycol or PPG is reserved for low to medium range molar mass polymer when the nature of the end-group, which is usually a hydroxyl group, still matters. The term “oxide” is used for high molar mass polymer when end-groups no longer affect polymer properties.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polypropylene Glycol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Polypropylene Glycol industry concentration is relatively high; the high-end products mainly from Japan and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Japan takes the market share of 30.7% in 2016, followed by Europe with 26.7%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Dow

Shell

Huntsman

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polypropylene Glycol 230

Polypropylene Glycol 400

Polypropylene Glycol 2000

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Intermediate

Solvent

Skin Care and Cosmetics

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polypropylene Glycol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polypropylene Glycol 230

1.2.2 Polypropylene Glycol 400

1.2.3 Polypropylene Glycol 2000

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Intermediate

1.3.2 Solvent

1.3.3 Skin Care and Cosmetics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 KKPC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 KKPC Description

2.1.1.2 KKPC Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 KKPC Polypropylene Glycol Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Polypropylene Glycol Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Polypropylene Glycol Product Information

2.1.3 KKPC Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 KKPC Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global KKPC Polypropylene Glycol Market Share in 2017

2.2 Mitsui Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Mitsui Chemical Description

2.2.1.2 Mitsui Chemical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Polypropylene Glycol Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Polypropylene Glycol Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Polypropylene Glycol Product Information

2.2.3 Mitsui Chemical Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Mitsui Chemical Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Mitsui Chemical Polypropylene Glycol Market Share in 2017

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 BASF Description

2.3.1.2 BASF Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 BASF Polypropylene Glycol Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Polypropylene Glycol Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Polypropylene Glycol Product Information

2.3.3 BASF Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 BASF Polypropylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global BASF Polypropylene Glycol Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

