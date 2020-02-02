POLYPHENOLS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Polyphenols Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.
Polyphenols is natural secondary plant metabolites, mainly function as anti-oxidants, along with a host of other benefits for its consumers like anti-carcinogenic, anti-microbial, and enhance the performance of vitamins.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Polyphenols market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ajinomoto
Amax NutraSource
Barry Callebaut
Blue California
Cargill
Chr. Hansen
Danisco
Diana Naturals
DSM
Fruitomed
Frutarom
Futureceuticals
Glanbia Nutritionals
HERZA Schokolade
Indena
Kemin Health
Layn Natural Ingredients
Martin Bauer
Naturex
Prinova
Sabinsa
Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products (JF Naturals)
Xian Haotian Bio-engineering
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Apples
Green Tea
Grape Seed
Others
By End-User / Application
Functional Food
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
