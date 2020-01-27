Polyphenol Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.15% and Forecast to 2021

Polyphenol is a class of chemicals found in natural plant food sources and have antioxidant properties. They can be divided into three subclasses: flavonoids, phenolic acids, and stilbenoids. The most isolated compounds belong to the subclass of the flavonoids. The global polyphenol market is driven by the high demand from the functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements with the maximum contribution from the functional beverages application.

The analysts forecast the global polyphenol market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyphenol market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2657380-global-polyphenol-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Polyphenol Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AJINOMOTO

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• DSM

• DuPont

• NATUREX

Other prominent vendors

• Amax NutraSource

• Barry Callebaut

• Blue California

• Cargill

• Chr. Hansen Holding

• DIANA

• Frutarom

• FutureCeuticals

• Glanbia

• HERZA Schokolade

• Indena

• Kemin Industries

• Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients

• Martin Bauer Group

• Prinova Group

• Sabinsa

Market driver

• Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in the price and quality of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of polyphenol as coloring agents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2657380-global-polyphenol-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global polyphenol market segmentation by application

• Global polyphenol market by application

• Global polyphenol market by functional beverages – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by functional food – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by dietary supplements – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Global polyphenol market segmentation by product type

• Global polyphenol market comparison by product type

• Global polyphenol market by grape seed – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by tea – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by apple – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global polyphenol market by others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global polyphenol market segmentation by geography

• Global polyphenol market regional comparison

• Polyphenol market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Polyphenol market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Polyphenol market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing adoption of polyphenol as coloring agents

• Flourishing global medical tourism industry

• Technological advances and capacity expansion

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

• AJINOMOTO

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• DSM

• DuPont

• NATUREX

………..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)