Polyolefins Market 2019 Industry Size, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report 2023

Polyolefins Market 2019 research report added by Market research future.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market.

Polyolefins Market:

Although polyolefins have a large number of advantages, the most important is their versatility. The increasing need for high standard performance plastic across all modern applications is driving the growth of polyolefins market. This has also resulted in the development of newer and improved application and performance properties; polyolefins that are fast, easy, and low cost are in demand. Such newly developed polyolefins include fast curing polyethylene and polypropylene and others.

Polyolefins Key Market Manufacturers:

W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema SA and SABIC

Polyolefins Market Segmentation Analysis:.

The global polyolefins market has been segmented into type, application and end user. Among types, the market has been divided into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Polyethylene has accounted the largest market in terms of value and volume. This market was valued at USD 96.6 billion in 2016 which is projected to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.45%. The major reason behind this exponential growth is that PE is undoubtedly one of the most popular plastic across the globe which is majorly used in the plastic industries to manufacture plastic bottles, plastic toys, and grocery bags and also in bullet proof jackets. Along with this, PE also holds a significant role in other application industries such as packaging, electronics, automotive and many others. In the global polyolefin market, polyethylene holds a largest market share of 46% in 2016.