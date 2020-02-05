Polymixin Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Polymixin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 pages with table and figures in it.

Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.

This report studies the Polymixin Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polymixin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Whether polymyxin used in animal husbandry is a controversial topic. Polymyxin has positive effects on animal husbandry. It can increase the weight of the animal, and improve their immunity, but also increase the risk of their resistance to the bacteria. It is a potential threat to human health. Many countries have started to think this problem. Currently, the use of polymyxin is significantly influenced by national policies. We should strike a balance between using antibiotics and not using antibiotics in agriculture.

The worldwide market for Polymixin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

