Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Overview, Share, Global Industry Size, Challenges, Business Intelligence, Potential Growth Driver and Forecast to 2023

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is a transparent thermoplastic that is widely used as a lightweight or shatter-resistant substitute for the glass. PMMA or poly (methyl 2‐methyl propanoate) is the polymer of Methyl Methacrylate with chemical formula C5H8O2) n. It is a clear & colorless polymer available in various forms such as pellet and sheet and is marketed by various firms under brand names such as Plexiglas, Acrylite, Perspex, Plazcryl, Acrylplast, Altuglas, and Lucite, etc. PMMA exhibits superior properties such as excellent scratch resistance, transparency, and weather resistance. Additionally, mechanical and optical property degradation caused by UV exposure is minimal with PMMA. Such characteristics have enabled the PMMA applications in varied end-use industries such as construction, signs & displays, automotive, and electronics.

However, PMMA is a weak material and is quite brittle, a fact that could be particularly damaging to the market growth. Despite threats, the market is set to grow by leaps and bound due to many major market players, in response to increasing demands, constantly investing in projects to expand their customer base and enhance the quality of the products in several parts of the globe. These players include Asian companies like Chi Mei in Taiwan and China and Mitsubishi Rayon in Korea. Moreover, the strategic activities such as partnerships and collaborations entered into by many players cannot be sidelined. For instance, in 2012, Ampaglas Plastics Group (South Africa) and Evonik Industries entered a joint venture and founded the joint venture Evonik Acrylics Africa (EAA) for the extrusion of PMMA semi-finished goods.

Arkema SA

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

CHI MEI Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Polycasa N.V.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Gehr Plastics, Inc.

Kuraray Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Companies have invested heavily in creative and innovative products and continuous development of prevailing product lines to broaden the current spectrum of applications. For instance, Evonik Industries AG has come up with ambient illumination in automotive interiors through usage of PMMA molding compounds that are developed, especially, of LED applications.

The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the leading regional market driven by factors such as a surge in automotive production coupled with rising construction spending. The strong growth of LED flat screens sales in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia is touted to remain the key driving factors for market growth within the region. The rise of smart TV’s in the recent times has further triggered the consumption of PMMA in the electronics industry. Over 45% of the televisions shipped globally in 2016 were smart TVs and is estimated to surpass USD 120 million by 2020.

Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand for Polymethyl Methacrylate. Strong demand for glazing and facades in the region is expected to drive regional market growth. PMMA offers the construction industry long-lasting and superior aesthetics material choice. UV protection, availability in varied colors, and easy casting are some of the prominent features driving its usage in the European construction industry.

Latin America is also expected to witness above-average growth rate with strong growth of the construction and automotive industry. With major automotive companies establishing their respective manufacturing bases in the region, the demand for PMMA is set to rise at a significant rate. Moreover, the global sports events such as Rio Olympics, 2016 and upcoming Central America and Caribbean Games is anticipated to increase the product demand.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

