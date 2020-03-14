Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Key Leaders, Emerging Technology, Competitive Landscape by Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Overview;

The global market for polymethyl methacrylate is poised to grow stronger during the forecast period (2016-2023), forecasts Market Research Future (MRFR). The market size will be influenced in the coming years by many factors such as rapid digitalization of rural areas driving the need for attractive advertising options in the retail industry. This leads to PMMA demand in signs & displays, lighting, and similar applications. Also, the healthy growth of major end-use industries such as electronics and automotive has triggered the market growth globally. Other applications of PMMA include interiors and furniture, fashion and apparel, solar panels, medicine and healthcare, and sanitary ware. Moreover, the market volatility is prompting many PMMA manufacturers to apply innovative ideas to open up new application possibilities for the global market, such as in the field of automotive glazing or wood-acrylic composites. PMMA also possesses some highly favorable properties such as high strength, durability, resistance to chemicals and weathering, and ease of processing, hence making them highly essential in several industries.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4864

However, PMMA is a weak material and is quite brittle, a fact that could be particularly damaging to the market growth. Despite threats, the market is set to grow by leaps and bound due to many major market players, in response to increasing demands, constantly investing in projects to expand their customer base and enhance the quality of the products in several parts of the globe. These players include Asian companies like Chi Mei in Taiwan and China and Mitsubishi Rayon in Korea. Moreover, the strategic activities such as partnerships and collaborations entered into by many players cannot be sidelined. For instance, in 2012, Ampaglas Plastics Group (South Africa) and Evonik Industries entered a joint venture and founded the joint venture Evonik Acrylics Africa (EAA) for the extrusion of PMMA semi-finished goods.

Global Key Players:



Arkema SA

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

CHI MEI Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Polycasa N.V.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Gehr Plastics, Inc.

Kuraray Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Companies have invested heavily in creative and innovative products and continuous development of prevailing product lines to broaden the current spectrum of applications. For instance, Evonik Industries AG has come up with ambient illumination in automotive interiors through usage of PMMA molding compounds that are developed, especially, of LED applications.

Intended Audience

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Obtain Report [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market-4864