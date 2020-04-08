Polymeric Surfactants Market Opportunities, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Forecasts To 2023

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is set to witness exponential growth over the next seven years due to increasing polymeric surfactant demand from oil & gas industry. Moreover, the rising usage of dispersants in agrochemicals, paints and pigments industries is anticipated to positively influence the demand. The regional market witnessed prolific growth in consumption of Polymeric Surfactant over the last few years. Growth in urban population, along with rising consumer awareness regarding health & hygiene will remain key driving factors for Asia Pacific market growth.

Segmentation:

The Global Polymeric Surfactant Market is segmented on the basis of Types, Configuration, Application, End Use and Region.

Based on the Type, the market is bifurcated into synthetic and natural.

By Configuration, the market is bifurcated into block and graft.

Based on Application, market is segmented into oilfield chemicals, ceramics and detergent, emulsions, dyestuffs, paper coating, inks and others.

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, paints & coatings, agrochemicals, food, oil & gas, and others.

Based on Region, this market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Key market players operating in the Global Polymeric Surfactant Market include Kao Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany) ,Huntsman International LLC (USA), Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Stepan Company (USA), DAI-ICHI (Japan), Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)and others.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3901

Latest Industry News:

Cairn Oil and Gas have plans to invest more than double to its crude oil production in the next three-four years. With an investment of US $2.5 bn, they plan to produce 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Aishwarya, Bhagyam, and Mangala, oil fields in Rajasthan, India. 31 AUG 2018

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Gazprom Neft have entered into a technical partnership at the Eastern Economic Forum. One of the key objectives of this partnership is to develop and adopt advanced techniques to increase oil recovery, including polymer and surfactant flooding. 12 SEP 2018

Market Insight:

Polymeric Surfactants or surface active polymers are produced with the combination of one or more macromolecular structure which possess hydrophilic and lipophilic monomer unit. Block and Graft are the two main configurations of Polymeric Surfactant. Orientation of hydrophilic and lipophilic monomer results in the desired graft or block type Polymeric Surfactant. In pharmaceuticals industry, polymeric surfactant is used in the formation of biodegradable nanoparticles used in targeted drug delivery. It is used to stabilize nano-emulsions in cosmetic and personal care industry due to its stabilizing properties. Continuous progress in these sectors has encouraged the Polymeric Surfactant manufactures to spend more on the R&D innovations.

On the basis of Region, Polymeric Surfactant Market segmentation includes the current and estimated demand of dispersants, wetting agents, and resins in emulsion polymerization in North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East& Africa. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to the rising demand from personal care and home care products. Polymeric Surfactant is growing at a significant rate and ongoing enhanced oil recovery projects in India and China are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific region.

To Get Detailed Knowledge About the Report Click Here:- https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polymeric-surfactants-market-3901

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]